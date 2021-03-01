King out to join rare company

KING Of Swing has the $1 million Miracle Mile at his mercy.

The powerhouse stallion is TAB’s $1.40 favourite to continue the surprisingly great record of back-to-back Miracle Mile winners.

Since the race was first run and won by Robin Dundee in 1967, King Of Swing is aiming to become the seventh back-to-back winner. Those so far have been: Smoken Up (2010/11), Be Good Johnny (2005/06), Sokyola (2003/04), Holmes DG (1999/2000), Chokin (1993/94) and Westburn Grant (1989/90).

The great Village Kid also won two Miracle Miles, but the wins were split by Kiwi pacer Master Mood.

Recent history is also in King Of Swing’s corner with 11 Miracle Miles held at Menangle and 10 of the winners coming from barrier five or inside. King Of Swing has drawn six, but will start from barrier five when emergency One Change comes out.

King Of Swing cruised to victory in his Miracle Mile qualifier, the Group 1 Schweppes Sprint, at Menangle last Saturday in what was little more than 400m dash home.

“It’s just the run he needed after a few weeks since the Hunter Cup. It’ll top him off nicely for next week,” driver Luke McCarthy said.

“The draw suits as well. I said before I’d like something in the middle because he gets out best from there. It’s not often we really blast him out, but he’s very, very quick when we want to, especially from a middle draw.”

King Of Swing is one of three Miracle Mile runners for McCarthy and his wife, Belinda. Last year’s third placegetter Alta Orlando and Chariots Of Fire winner Expensive Ego are the others.

King Of Swing’s suitable draw was made even better with key rivals like Wolf Stride (seven), Out To Play (nine) and Stylish Memphis (10) drawing outside him.

___________________________________________________________________

TOP young former Kiwi driver Jack Trainor is hoping to ride his wave of luck one race further and overcome a horror draw to win the Miracle Mile.

Trainor went to Menangle last Saturday night with two great chances of driving his first Group 1 winner. In the space of 40 minutes, both won with Stylish Memphis and Anntonia flashing home to win the Ladyship Mile and NSW Oaks respectively.

“This is a night I won’t forget in a long time. I thought they both great chances, but for both to come out and win is amazing,” Trainor said.

Stylish Memphis’s outside draw means she will have to re-write history to win the Miracle Mile.

In the 11 running since the race moved from Harold Park to Menangle, no horse has won from further out than gate six. Stylish Memphis will start from eight after scratchings.

Further, in those 11 years, only five placegetters have come from gate six or wider.

“It’s a huge ask now, but she’s thriving on the hard racing week-to-week and we just have to hope they run the race upside down and she can have the last crack at them with that big finish of hers,” Trainor said.

___________________________________________________________________

ALL is not lost for Lochinvar Art’s trainer David Moran during this Sydney raid.

He hurriedly left Victoria for NSW just over a week ago with three horses in the float and Patsbeachstorm is the last one standing.

“Lochinvar Art had his issues and the two-year-old filly I brought up for the Pink Bonnet wasn’t eligible because she’d hadn’t been registered long enough,” Moran said.

But Patsbeachstorm is doing his part with two wins during the trip and heads betting for his main goal, next Saturday night’s $200,000 Group 1 NSW Derby at Menangle.

Not bad from a horse who just over six months back was fighting for his life after what is presumed to have been a spider bite.

“He had a bad toxic reaction. They say it’s about 95 per cent likely it was a spider bite. He was down and out,” Moran said.

“It’s a relief as much as anything to have him back and going so well. He’s a horse we’ve loved since day one.”

Patsbeachstorm was by the far the most impressive and fastest of the three Derby heats winners last Saturday night and boasts the X-factor of a blazing turn of speed.

Classy Victorian Idyllic and exciting local Tasty Delight are the other big guns.

___________________________________________________________________

STAR Kiwi trotter Majestic Man will cap what’s already been a hugely successful Aussie raid when he steps out at Menangle on Miracle Mile night.

Majestic Man has already given his young driver and caretaker trainer Brad Williamson the first two Group 1 wins of his career this trip, including last Saturday night’s $100,000 TAB Australian Trotting Grand Prix at Melton.

He’s had five runs on the trip for two wins, a second, a third and a fourth and importantly has won both times when he’s led.

Majestic Man will draw the front in this week’s Group 1 NSW Trotters’ Mile so can use his blazing gate speed and gets his chance to win again and post a scorching mile.

This week’s race carries added importance with reports there is huge North American interest in buying Majestic Man to continue his career over there.

___________________________________________________________________

LUKE McCarthy reconnected with his roots to win the $50,000 Group 2 Pink Bonnet on Silk Cloud last Saturday night at Menangle.

The exciting filly is trained at Bathurst by hobbyist Tony Higgs, who drove Silk Cloud for a second on debut but happily handed over the reins to McCarthy.

“I’d have got lost at Menangle. I can’t even see the back straight when I watch Menangle on TV,” Higgs joked.

McCarthy added: “This one is a bit special. It’s great to win a big race for good people and, growing up in Bathurst, I’ve known Tony all my life.”