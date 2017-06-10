Kington and Vale of Arrow meet held at Evenjobb

After a couple of summer showers at the beginning of the Kington and Vale of Arrow meeting held at Evenjobb, the rest of the afternoon was fine and sunny with some exceptionally good harness racing.

The long home straight gave plenty of opportunity for horses to time their run to the winning post which meant the camera was called on to confirm the results of many of the races.

The two Nursery races were won by the Perks family from Presteigne’s stylish youngster Kentucky Roam with stable driver Becky Williams in the seat and the impressive Garth Vader belonging to the Williams-Pugh family from Brecon driven by trainer Andrew Hardwick.

The first race for the punters was the Novice heats, in the first Immortal Breeze and Janet Thomas claiming an expected win for owner/trainer Helen Williams from Llanafan My Amazing Grace (Evans Red Roses) ran a good race in second while new recruit Hurricane Howard (Duggan Llangunllo) was third. In the second Novice heat new Mid Wales member Fantasizing belonging to Stella Havard from Dinmore with her quiet accomplice Martin Roberts at the controls showed a wonderful burst of speed to claim the spoils ahead of the impressive Evenwood Thumps Up (Lewis Llanyre) while Lanehouse Patch (Thomas Merthyr) on his first outing this season was third.

In the first Grade B heat the well mannered Habberley Haste owned by the Lloyd family from New Radnor driven by trainer Andrew Hardwick was first past the post, in front of the inspiring lady combinations of Mel driving Rhyds Backchat (Elder Blaencelyn) and Becky with Ithon Hannah (Perks Presteigne).

Becky Williams partnering the variable Fold the Notes (Perks Presteigne) took the second B heat ahead of the in form George Gentle (Lewis Welshpool) with Meadowland Maverick (Jones Evenjobb) in third.

Best of the Fleet with owner Matt Lewis from Welshpool on board is enjoying a winning streak adding another to the season’s tally while the independent Scoobies Dream claimed second with the excitable Chinatown Kolt (Jones Llanllwni) in third. In the second Grade A heat the back horses soon made up their trail to present a speeding challenge up the home straight with the judges calling for the cameraman who declared the talented Ithon Inmate driven by Derek Pritchard for the Price family from Brecon winning just ahead of the swift Lakeside Pan (Elder New Quay) while Infinatey (Gwatkin Evenjobb) was third.

In the first Baby Novice Talavary Zara with owner, trainer Oliver (OJ) Jones on board claimed first prize from a revitalised Immortal Ellie (Hughes Cwmbach) returning after a year off in second while Cool Ice (Gething Ewyas Harold) on his first taste of punter pressure was third. Bad Romance with owner Shane Eggerton at the controls took the second Baby Novice race ahead of C U Maggie (Bevan Llanddewi) running a good race while the backmarker Ayr Fella (Lloyd & Samuel Painscastle) was third. Meadowland Olympic with her young owner, driver Cellan Evans from Newcastle Emlyn took the third Baby Novice so moving up to the Novice division while Greenhill Lillian (Thomas Rhymney) ran on well to be second with Universal Soldier (Powell Merthyr Cynog) in third.

In the saddle specialist jockey Jayne Bevan guided her mount Brywins Jo Jo (Jones Ammanford) to a well deserved win from Nia Patrol (Williams, Ludlow) with Tantalizing (Havard, Dinmore) in third.

Five junior lined up in the next race with the experienced Ellie Tromans on Habberly Playboy (Johns/Gittins, Shrewsbury) swept all before them while the hard riding Jess Samuel on her mother’s Camden Lock (Lloyd & Samuel, Painscastle) gained a worthy second with the baby novice Posezest (Bevan Builth) and Rachel Bevan-Thomas was third Ceri Bevan on the idiosyncratic Beacon Sorcerer (Bevan Llanddewi) and Izzy John on Forest Gump (Duggan Llangunllo) completed the field.

In the Novice final the camera was again called to separate the victors, with the impressive Immortal Breeze (Helen Williams of Llanafan) driven by Janet Thomas given the verdict from the speedster, Fantasizing (Havard, Dinmore) while third place went to another talented horse, Evenwood Thumps Up (Lewis, Llanyre).

Picking the winner in the Grade B final was no easy task as nine horses lined up but the individualist Fold the Notes owned and trained by the Perks family from Presteigne and driven by the enthusiastic Becky Williams was first passed the post ahead of Habberley Haste (Lloyd New Radnor) while Arctic Prince (Gwatkin Evenjobb) was third.

The Grade A final was the conclusion of the day’s racing where the talented Chinatown Kolt (Jones Llanllwni) claimed another victory with trainer Debbie Hitchcock in the seat, in second was the speedy backmarker Infinatey (Gwatkin Evenjobb) while Lakeside Pan (Elder New Quay) had to be content with third.

That completed a good afternoon of racing, next weekend is one of the rare occasions when Mid Wales racing is on a Sunday as the go-ahead Talgarreg committee host their fixture on Sunday June 11 starting at 1.30pm

By Brecon and Radnor Reporter in Equine

Reprinted with permission of The Brecon & Radnor Express