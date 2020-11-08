Kinnder High Class jumps up to Preferred Trot

Trois-Rivieres, QC - With the 2020 stakes season over for a three-year-old trotting filly, what's a filly then to do? If that filly is named Kinnder High Class, then you jump up in class and take on the best trotters in Quebec. That's what Kinnder High Class is doing on Sunday (Nov. 8) at the Hippodrome 3R.

It comes as no surprise that owner, breeder and trainer Denitza Petrova of Melbourne is racing her filly against the best mares and horses at H3R. Kinnder High Class is having a dream season and is currently on a four-race winning streak. The Royalty For Life daughter sports eight wins in just eleven starts this year.

Two starts back, Kinnder High Class won her $65,000 Quebec Championship Final in 1:58, a track record for trotting fillies. Then last week, the beautiful chestnut filly with the white blaze beat a solid field of older rivals in 1:59.2, drawing away after being parked out first-over for most of the one-mile race.

"I feel confident racing her on Sunday," Petrova explained. "Only because I feel that she feels confident. She came out of the race very good, like she knows she did good."

Throughout the regular season Petrova used Pierre Luc Roy as the regular driver on Kinnder High Class and he did very well with her, winning seven of her eight victories. But after winning the Quebec Championship Final, Roy announced his early retirement from driving horses. Now Petrova needed to find another driver for her top filly.

"Well, I asked Samuel Fillion to drive Kinnder High Class," Petrova said. "Because when I had to qualify my two-year-old, Kinnder Dangerzone, in a Circuit Regional day this summer, Pierre Luc Roy couldn't be there that day, so I asked him who he would suggest me to use for a green 2-year-old and who will actually listen to what I have to say (I am very picky and specific with my 2-year-olds). Pierre Luc suggested Samuel Fillion, and I looked at how he drove and I really liked him.

"I am able to communicate with Samuel," Petrova added. "And he is very nice to talk to and has the confidence needed and seems to be able to adjust to any horse. He did a super job qualifying Kinnder Dangerzone.

"He drove her to perfection last Sunday," Petrova said. "Nothing else to say. He just did a perfect job."

"Denitza asked me to take over driving her horses," Fillion said." Right after Pierre Luc announced he was no longer driving horses the week before last.

"I took my time with Kinnder High Class last Sunday," Fillion explained. "When I asked her for it, she gave me speed. I think she has not yet shown all her talent, Pierre Luc and Denitza did a nice job with her. The filly is amazing."

Once the Hippodrome 3R closes for the season at the end of November, Petrova has plans for Kinnder High Class.

"For the rest of the year," Petrova explained. "I want to give her some more starts, most probably in Ontario. About the breeding side, for sure I will not change my mind. When I trained her down as a 2-year-old, I was always thinking while I was jogging or training her that whatever she does she is a keeper as a broodmare. So, no timeline, whenever her racing ends, that's what she will do.

Petrova recently purchased the trotting stallion, Northern Escort, who will be Kinnder High Class's first stallion.

"Yes, of course I will breed her to Northern Escort," Petrova said. "But also, to others down the line."

As for Sunday's eighth race Preferred-Handicapped Trot, Kinnder High Class has been made the morning line favorite from post four as she goes for her fifth straight win.

She will be tangling with a newcomer to H3R in Dr Spengler (post 3) for driver Stephane Brosseau. The six-year-old gelding by Powerful Emotion has been racing at Mohawk Park where last week he was second in 1:57.2 on a good track and has three wins this year for the Richard Moreau Stable.

The tough mare Precieuse CC (post 5), Sir Chopin (post 7) and Keepall (post 6) will all put Kinnder High Class to the test on Sunday.

"I believe in her chances," said Fillion about Kinnder High Class. "She has a great post position and she can finish very strong. I hope we will have a good race. Honestly, she is very fast. We don't know her limit yet and she wins with ease."

First race post time Sunday is 1:00 pm. For a free race program, visit www.hippodrome3r.ca.