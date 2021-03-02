Kirstin Barclay says farewell to top mare

by Dave Di Somma, Harness News Desk

Southland driver-trainer Kirstin Barclay has had one last chance to say “see you later” to Watch Me Now.

The two combined for their first ever Group One in the Breeders Stakes at Addington last month in what was the mare’s last race before heading offshore.

It was an emotional win for Barclay and recently she took time out from her time at the NZB Standardbred yearling sales in Christchurch to have one last sit behind the horse she admits to being “very attached to”.