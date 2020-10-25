Kissin In The Sand downs Shartin N in BC

ANDERSON, Ind -- Odds-on choice Kissin In The Sand bested reigning Horse of the Year Shartin N in the final strides of the lone $25,000 Breeders Crown elimination for harness racing pacing mares on Saturday (Oct. 24) at Harrah's Hoosier Park.

Floating for position from post nine, Kissin In The Sand found a spot in fourth as Shartin N slid to the lead past a :27.1 first quarter. Warrawee Ubeaut rode the pocket up the backside with Treacherous Reign third. Meanwhile, driver Dexter Dunn waited to move Kissin In The Sand past a :56.2 half.



Rounding the final turn, Dunn gave marching orders to the 4-5 betting choice, rolled toward Shartin N by three-quarters in 1:23.4, and stayed at her side through the stretch drive. Shartin N kept Kissin In The Sand at bay until the final sixteenth, where the 5-year-old Somebeachsomewhere mare slid to a three-quarter length advantage to win in 1:49.4. Shartin N settled for second with Warrawee Ubeaut giving pursuit up the passing lane for third and Treacherous Reign behind the top three in fourth.





"She's been a good mare -- you know, she was a good 2-year-old, good 3-year-old, 4-year-old, 5-year-old, so she's just super tough," trainer Nancy Takter said after the race. "The best part is going to be that she's not going to have the nine-hole in the final now."



A winner on six occasions from 10 starts this year and 25 times in 56 starts overall, Kissin In The Sand has earned $1,519,094 for owners Marvin Katz and Hatfield Stables. She paid $3.60 to win.



With Rockin Nola and Trillions Hanover opting for byes to the $300,000 final, Philly Hanover, Caviart Ally, Sweet Lucy Lou and Stonebridge Soul -- who finished fifth through eighth, respectively -- will also advance.

The field of 10 distaff pacers, and their trainers, that will contest the $300,000 final are as follows:



1. Sweet Lucy Lou (Robert Cleary)

2. Rockin Nola (Joe Putnam)

3. Kissin In The Sand (Nancy Takter)

4. Caviart Ally (Brett Pelling)

5. Warrawee Ubeaut (Ron Burke)

6. Shartin N (Jim King Jr.)

7. Philly Hanover (Robert Don Fellows)

8. Treacherous Reign (Tony Alagna)

9. Trillions Hanover (Tom Fanning)

10. Stonebridge Soul (Chris Ryder)