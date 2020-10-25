Kissin In The Sand downs Shartin N in BC

Floating for position from post nine, Kissin In The Sand found a spot in fourth as Shartin N slid to the lead past a :27.1 first quarter. Warrawee Ubeaut rode the pocket up the backside with Treacherous Reign third. Meanwhile, driver Dexter Dunn waited to move Kissin In The Sand past a :56.2 half.
Rounding the final turn, Dunn gave marching orders to the 4-5 betting choice, rolled toward Shartin N by three-quarters in 1:23.4, and stayed at her side through the stretch drive. Shartin N kept Kissin In The Sand at bay until the final sixteenth, where the 5-year-old Somebeachsomewhere mare slid to a three-quarter length advantage to win in 1:49.4. Shartin N settled for second with Warrawee Ubeaut giving pursuit up the passing lane for third and Treacherous Reign behind the top three in fourth.
"She's been a good mare -- you know, she was a good 2-year-old, good 3-year-old, 4-year-old, 5-year-old, so she's just super tough," trainer Nancy Takter said after the race. "The best part is going to be that she's not going to have the nine-hole in the final now."
A winner on six occasions from 10 starts this year and 25 times in 56 starts overall, Kissin In The Sand has earned $1,519,094 for owners Marvin Katz and Hatfield Stables. She paid $3.60 to win.
With Rockin Nola and Trillions Hanover opting for byes to the $300,000 final, Philly Hanover, Caviart Ally, Sweet Lucy Lou and Stonebridge Soul -- who finished fifth through eighth, respectively -- will also advance.
The field of 10 distaff pacers, and their trainers, that will contest the $300,000 final are as follows:
1. Sweet Lucy Lou (Robert Cleary)
2. Rockin Nola (Joe Putnam)
3. Kissin In The Sand (Nancy Takter)
4. Caviart Ally (Brett Pelling)
5. Warrawee Ubeaut (Ron Burke)
6. Shartin N (Jim King Jr.)
7. Philly Hanover (Robert Don Fellows)
8. Treacherous Reign (Tony Alagna)
9. Trillions Hanover (Tom Fanning)
10. Stonebridge Soul (Chris Ryder)
by Ray Cotolo, for the Breeders Crown