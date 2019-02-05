Kitsilano heading interstate

“SHE’S got a bit of ability” could be an understatement from trainer Greg Rogers.

Registering her eighth victory from 12 starts when triumphant at Globe Derby yesterday, Kitsilano boasts an average winning margin of 30-and-a-half metres.

With two seconds also to her credit, Kitsilano has been a cut above her local rivals.

As such, Rogers is planning another interstate trip with the daughter of Armbro Variable – one he hopes will be blessed with better fortune than last season.

During her previous Victorian campaign Kitsilano finished a handy fourth in a Vicbred heat before an unplaced effort in the Final.

“She seems to handle them here alright,” Rogers said. “The next step is to take on the fillies in Victoria and see how we can go.

“There is a fillies’ race in Melton in a fortnight we will head to. We might come home with our tail between legs, but you don’t know if you don’t go.

“Last time she didn’t travel well, had just gotten over a cold, and everything went wrong.

“For the Final we had trouble with the float, so she was on the road longer than expected and I think she’d had enough for the day by the time she raced.”

Driven by Rogers’ son, Ken, during her latest win, Kitsilano was eased away from the pole to settle midfield as Lilirene led from barrier two.

Angled three-wide during the middle stages, the filly dashed to the lead on her way to an effortless 13-and-a-half metre win from Naked Majesty, with Stuey D four-and-a-half metres away third in 2:03.4 over 1800 metres.

“He did it very easily,” Rogers said. “Ken never moved on her or pull the plugs.

“She works as good as the pacers at home, but she’s just got to take it to the races. That said, her point-to-point speed is incredible.

“Ken said as soon as she was broken in she would be one out of the box and she’s just gone on from there.

“At the moment it’s just about keeping her balanced in her races as she gains experience.”