Kiwi Star chases history in $300,000 Gr1

Josh Dickie with happy connections after winning last year's Great Southern Star with Speeding Spur

Star New Zealand trotter Speeding Spur is chasing a piece of harness racing history this weekend.

The Gr.1 $300,000 Pryde’s Easifeed Great Southern Star at Tabcorp Park Melton is the next leg of the 2016/17 Australian Pacing Gold Trotting Masters series and the Auckland based star looms as the horse to beat.

A relatively new race for the elite trotters, the race was first staged back in 2013 and run under a fairly radical format, the event is the richest in the southern hemisphere.

Initially modelled on Sweden’s universally revered Elitlopp, the Great Southern Star originally featured two Group 1 heats with a final all run on the same programme.

Both heats will be drawn randomly staged over Melton’s 1720m trip with 10 horses progressing to the decider later in the night.

And the Kiwi trotters have dominated with outstanding performer Vulcan winning the inaugural series before Keystone Del, Stent and last year’s winner Speeding Spur all swept to glory.

But the 2017 version has been drastically altered with the event now becoming a straight out race being staged over the staying journey of 2760m.

A full field of 12 with an emergency runner drawn will chase the major prize on offer.

And it’s a high quality line-up with trotters representing all parts of the globe.

So, can Speeding Spur become the first trotter to claim back to back titles?

Prepared by father/son combination of John and Josh Dickie, the Pegasus Spur entire has recently returned from injury and many thought the Great Southern Star would come too soon but following his excellent return last week at Alexandra Park when second, he now has a shot at further glory.

Speeding Spur will start from gate five.

Glenferrie Typhoon represents husband and wife partnership of Andy and Kate Gath, a runner-up last year behind Speeding Spur has drawn the inside gate and the last start winner will be looking to go one better this year.

Quality New South Wales trotter On Thunder Road was luckless last week in the Dullard Cup but his winning effort two starts ago at Ballarat in the Cochran Cup gives him an excellent chance at redemption.

The Darren Hancock trained and driven gelding starts from gate two.

Cardigan Boko possesses a cosmopolitan flavour, bred in Sweden and trained in Perth, the flashy looking stallion starts from gate four and rates highly amongst the chances.

The son of former world champion Varenne is prepared by Clive Dalton and will be handled by champion reinsman Chris Lewis.

Another import is Daryl Boko; the former Finnish trotter is now trained in New Zealand by Tim Butt, a previous winner of this race through Vulcan.

The Majestic Son gelding has drawn gate nine and will be handled by master reinsman Anthony Butt.

Giant New Zealander Great Things Happen who is on loan to ace local horseman Greg Sugars also boasts strong recent form.

The Love You gelding starts from gate ten.

Local star The Boss Man must overcome a tricky draw of the inside of the second-line (gate 8) but the Scott Dyer trained and Ellen Tormey driven son of Bacardi Lindy boasts excellent recent form.

Like Kate Gath, Tormey is hoping to become the first female driver to win the race.

Classy mares Maori Time, Heavenly Sister, Quite A Moment, KD Muscles and Sunny Ruby are all chasing a slice history with a victory this weekend because no mare has ever won the Great Southern Star.

All mares boast very strong credentials and loom as legitimate threats.

The speedy beginner Maori Time has drawn nicely in gate three while Heavenly Sister (gate 6), Quite A Moment (gate 11), KD Muscles (gate 12) and Sunny Ruby (gate 13) may require some lady luck.

The Great Southern Star is scheduled as race six and listed to start at 8.30pm local time.