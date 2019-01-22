Kiwi breds dominate Australian racing

When it comes to Group 1 and Group 2 harness racing in Australia it looks like you have to have a New Zealand bred horse to be able to get a victory at that level if the record over the last month is anything to go on!

Between the 14th of December 2018 and the 19th of January 2019 there were 15 Group 1 and Group 2 races at various tracks throughout Australia with a New Zealand bred winning a staggering 14 of those 15 Group races.

It is mind boggling to see the results of New Zealand breds winning and completely dominating almost all Group racing in Australia over this period.

New Zealand breds missed winning one Group 2 race and six Group 3 races during this time.

At this year's inaugural National Standardbred Yearling Sale at Karaka, Auckland on the 18th of February and the National Standardbred Yearling Sale in Christchurch on the 19th and 20th of February, you have a chance of buying a New Zealand bred yearling as there are 401 lots on offer.

This writer believes that the main difference between Australian reared horses and New Zealand reared horses is the grass and the climate of New Zealand against the drought and harsh climate in Australia.

Take a look at the results of this last months Group racing in Australia;

. 14th of December 2018 - Gloucester Park - $200,000 Retravision Golden Nugget 4YO MS Pace (Group 1)

1st - Ana Malak NZ (by Bettors Delight - Anna Livia - Tinted Cloud )

2nd - Mighty Conqueror NZ (by American Ideal - Ballroom Babe - Presidential Ball )

3rd - Fizzing NZ (by Mach Three - Frizzante - Presidential Ball )

4th - Bright Diamond NZ

5th - Bettor Aim NZ

6th - Golden State NZ

7th - Benhope Rulz NZ

8th - Ideal Liner NZ

9th - Think About Me NZ

12th - Dontstopbelievin NZ

Ten of the twelve starters were New Zealand breds.

Eight of the ten races on this night were won by New Zealand breds. They were Walkinshaw NZ, Saying Grace NZ, Rocknroll Lincoln NZ, Ana Malak NZ, Our Angel Of Harlem NZ, Mighty Major NZ, Mr Mojito NZ and Big Round NZ.

15th of December 2018 - Tabcorp Park - $500,000 TAB Inter Dominion Pacing Grand Final (Group 1)

1st - Tiger Tara NZ (by Bettors Delight - Tara Gold - Dream Away )

3rd - Cruz Bromac NZ (by Falcon Seelster - Crown Defender - Life Sign )

4th - Spankem NZ

5th - Im Pats Delight NZ

6th - Galactic Star NZ

7th - Cant Refuse NZ

8th - Cash N Flow NZ

12th - Maximan NZ

Eight of the twelve starters were New Zealand bred.

15th of December 2018 - Tabcorp Park - $150,000 TAB Inter Dominion Trotting Grand Final (Group 1)

1st - Tornado Valley NZ (by Skyvalley - Begin - Sundon )

3rd - Speeding Spur NZ (by Pegasus Spur - Della's Speed - Chiola Hanover )

4th - Monty Python NZ

6th - Wilmas Mate NZ

7th - Rompers Monarchy NZ

11th - Kingdom Come NZ

Six of the twelve starters were New Zealand bred.

The winner Tornado Valley has become a sensation in Australia winning 18 races from 22 starts including the Inter Dominion Final winning over $400,000 in the process.

In New Zealand Tornado Valley had 57 starts for 7 wins 10 seconds and 11 thirds for $70,947 in earnings. In New Zealand he had not won a race in his last 13 starts. His last start in New Zealand was on the 2nd of February 2018.

Tornado Valley NZ

15th of December 2018 - Tabcorp Park - $50,000 TAB Inter Dominion Pacing Consolation (Group 2)

1st - Ellmers Image NZ (by Falcon Seelster - Ellmer Joy - Silk Legacy )

3rd - Audi Hare NZ (by Mach Three - Genuine Art - Artsplace )

Two other starters were New Zealand bred, Hickstead NZ and Yaras Hot Spot NZ)

(There were seven supporting Group 3 races on this Inter Dominion Final night of which one New Zealand bred won, Star Of Memphis NZ).

15th of December 2018 - Albion Park - Darrell Alexander Memorial Trotting Championship (Group 2)

1st - Monaro Mia NZ (by Imperial Count - Monaro Miss - Wrestle )

2nd - Miracle Rising NZ (by Muscle Mass - Whosinthenest - Armbro Invasion )

3rd - Needle NZ - (by Muscle Mass - Una Bromac - Live Or Die )

Seven of the 14 starters were New Zealand breds. Six of the ten races this night were won by New Zealand breds. The other winners were Nui Toc Ten NZ, Young American NZ, Rory Mach NZ, Mark Of Integrity NZ and Shards Halo NZ.

52 of the 121 starters this night were New Zealand breds.

On this night we must say that a New Zealand bred did not win the feature race the Group 2 Queensland Cup taken out by the very good four-year-old Colt Thirty One (Mach Three). Seven of the twelve starters were New Zealand bred though.

21st of December 2018 - Gloucester Park - $50,000 Christmas Gift Final MS Pace (Group 2)

1st - Saying Grace NZ (by American Ideal - Move Heaven Andearth - Christian Cullen )

3rd - Walkinshaw NZ (by Mach Three - Monaro - In The Pocket )

4th - Courage Tells NZ

6th - Cracker Star NZ

7th - The Art Form NZ

8th - Kimani NZ

10th - Royal Mach NZ

Seven of the eleven starters were New Zealand bred.

Seven of the ten races held this night were also New Zealand bred. On the night 47 of the 99 starters were New Zealand bred.

26th of December 2018 - Bathurst - $50,000 Kriden Park Shirley Turnbull Memorial (Group 2)

1st - Our Triple Play NZ (by Shadow Play - Triple Sec - Mach Three )

There were only two other New Zealand bred starters in this race and they were Celestial Arden NZ and Raukapuka Ruler NZ.

4th of January 2019 - Gloucester Park - $50,000 Trotters Cup (Group 2)

1st - Sun Of Anarchy NZ (by Sundon - Niamey - Chiola Hanover )

3rd - The Male Model NZ (by Muscle Mass - Ashley Sunset - Sundon )

There were four other New Zealand breds in this race. They were Ton Tine NZ, Sunoflindenny NZ, One Buy Bids NZ and Springfield Huge NZ.

4th of January 2019 - Tabcorp Park Melton - $30,000 VHRSC Metropolitan Pace Final (Group 3)

1st - Reciprocity NZ (by Panspacificflight - Weka Lass - Badlands Hanover )

2nd - Franco Tristan NZ (by McArdle - Thoroughly Franco - Badlands Hanover )

There were four other New Zealand breds in this race. They were River Patrol NZ, Cest La Classe NZ, Kotare Mahdi NZ and Beach Skipper NZ. Six of the eleven starters were NZ bred.

5th of January 2019 - Bendigo - $50,000 Aldebaran Park 2019 Maori Mile (Group 1)

1st - Tornado Valley NZ (by Skyvalley - Begin - Sundon )

6th of January 2019 - Cobram - $35,000 Jim Phillips Memorial Cobram Pacing Cup (Group 3)

1st - Buster Brady NZ (by Real Desire - Kacie Marie - Clever Innocence )

There were two other New Zealand breds in this race and they were Share The Road NZ and John Of Arc NZ.

11th of January 2019 - Gloucester Park - $300,000 Retravision Freemantle Pacing Cup (Group 1)

1st - My Field Marshall NZ (by Art Major - Foreal - Washington VC )

2nd - Galactic Star NZ (by Bettor's Delight - Petra Star - Christian Cullen )

4th - Saying Grace NZ

5th - Runrunjimmydunn NZ

6th - Maczaffair NZ

7th - El Jacko NZ

8th - Vampiro NZ

9th - Our Max Phactor NZ

10th - Mitch Maguire NZ

11th - Rocknroll Lincoln NZ

12th - Our Jimmy Johnston NZ

This was another huge night for New Zealand bred winners. They were Bronze Seeker NZ, Neighlor NZ, Im Full Of Excuses NZ, My Field Marshall NZ, Qtown Rip Roaring NZ, Bettor Vision NZ, and Dracarys NZ. Seven of the ten races were won by New Zealand breds and 51 of the 107 starters were New Zealand breds.

My Field Marshall NZ

12th of January 2019 - Menangle - $50,000 Harness Breeders New South Wales JL Raith Memorial (Group 2)

1st - Cheesy Fingers NZ - (by Betterthancheddar - Lady Fingers - Artiscape )

This three-year-old filly was having her first start in Australia, her 11th lifetime start. She only had the one previous win in New Zealand rating 2:00.1 over 1700 metres and was able to pace this mile in an outstanding 1:50.3, an Australasian record for a three-year-old filly. Her fastest place time in New Zealand was on December 14th last, at Alexandra Park rating a 1:55.9 mile rate over 1700 metres finishing second.

Four of the ten starters in this race for three-year-old fillies, were New Zealand bred. Besides the winner they were Miss Streisand NZ, Platinum Revolution NZ and Gold Rocks NZ.

On this night of racing at Menangle there were eight races in total, six won by New Zealand breds. They were Elroy Jetson NZ, Hail Christian NZ, James Dean NZ, My Major Rocket NZ, Tiger Tara NZ and Cheesy Fingers NZ.

On this night of racing at Menangle 42 of the 80 starters were, you guessed it, New Zealand breds, over 50% of all starters.

Cheesy Fingers NZ

12th of January 2019 - Shepparton - $60,000 Neatline Homes Shepparton Gold Cup (Group 2)

1st - Im Pats Delight NZ (by Bettor's Delight - Righteous Franco - Falcon Seelster )

2nd - Our Triple Play NZ (by Shadow Play - Triple Sec - Mach Three )

There were seven starters in this race, five New Zealand breds. The other New Zealand bred horses were Flaming Flutter NZ, Share The Road NZ and Let It Ride NZ.

18th of January - Gloucester Park - $450,000 Tabtouch WA Pacing Cup (Group 1)

1st - Rocknroll Lincoln NZ (by Rocknroll Hanover - Peside Over - Presidential Ball)

2nd - El Jacko NZ (by Elsu - Exposy - Dream Away)

3rd - Maczaffair NZ (by Mach Three - Presidential Affair - Presidential Ball)

4th - My Field Marshall NZ

5th - Our Jimmy Johnston NZ

6th - Runrunjimmydunn NZ

7th - Saying Grace NZ

8th - Vampiro NZ

9th - Im Full Of Excuses NZ

11th Galactic Star NZ

12th - Our Max Phactor NZ

Only one horse in this field was Australian bred, the horse Vultan Tin who finished 10th.

This night of harness racing at Gloucester Park saw ten races in total. New Zealand bred winners were Golden State NZ, Bettor Aim NZ, Rocknroll Lincoln NZ, Caviar Star NZ, You Gotta Have Faith NZ and Hasani NZ. Six of the twelve races were won by New Zealand Breds on this night. The most amazing thing though was that 56 starters on the night (more than 50% of all starters) were New Zealand bred.

19th of January - Ballarat - $110,000 Petstock Ballarat Cup (Group 1)

1st - Thefixer NZ (by Bettor's Delight - Tosti Girl - Christian Cullen )

3rd - Cruz Bromac NZ (by Falcon Seelster - Crown Defender - Life Sign )

There were nine starters in the Ballarat Cup, five NZ breds, besides the first and third the other starters were Buster Brady NZ (4th), Cant Refuse NZ (6th) and Salty Robin NZ (7th).

19th of January - Menangle - $30,000 Brian Hancock Cup (Group 3)

1st - Tiger Tara NZ (by Bettor's Delight - Taras Gold - Dream Away )

2nd - Maximan NZ (by Armbro Operative - Clifton Beauty - Dream Away )

3rd - Little Rascal NZ (by Panspacificflight - Evita Franco - Live Or Die )

Only one other NZ bred horse was in this race, Rakarolla NZ that finished 7th in this field of 10 starters.

The answer is simple, if you want to win a feature race in Australia, it is best to own a New Zealand bred horse to give yourself a better than average chance of doing exactly that.