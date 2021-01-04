Kiwi power doing the job for David

David Drury and his mum Christine with Jaccka Ted, the second leg of a running double for the Drury stable at Horsham

There are very few current strike rates in harness racing up there with that of astute South Australian regional trainer David Drury.

The Mount Gambier-based Drury puts the polish on a boutique stable and in the post-COVID extended season has been enjoying a purple patch of form.

Since September 1, for 17 starters, Drury has had a winning strike rate of 47%, and has finished out of the top three placings only four times, for a places/starts ratio of 76%.

It's impressive form for a trainer with only a handful of horses in work. But for Drury, the game is very much focussed on quality, rather than quantity.

"I've got a full-time job working for a plumber, and my partner runs a little deli, and we have a six-year-old daughter, so we're pretty busy. I like to train only four to six, which is manageable but I love it - getting a good one and then trying to get the best out of it," Drury said.

"I've got a great sand track with a hill which I think pays dividends and we've got a terrific bunch of owners who make up most of our syndicates," he said.

"My mum and dad (trainer Bill and Christine Drury), myself and my partner Andrea Hann also have a share in them and with this latest bunch of horses, we spent a little bit of extra money and while they're not superstars they're doing the job for us."

Drury has been training for about 20 years, and for the past decade has concentrated on purchasing New Zealand bred stock.

"The first one we bought was a horse called Naked Island ( Island Fantasy - In the Nick ( Troublemaker )," Drury said.

"He won 15 for us and I think he's still probably the best we've bought. Other included Change The Print, who was a really nice horse, probably the fastest I have had, and he won an MO for Margaret Lee recently.

"We've kept working our way up. We haven't had any top-class ones, but we've been lucky to get some nice horses along the way."

Drury's recent run of success has been driven by Hughie Junior ( Art Major - Alta Serena ( Fake Left ) (four wins from nine starts since arriving in Australia); Jaccka Ted ( Changeover - Trelise Jaccka) (four wins from seven starts in Australia); and Plutonium ( Auckland Reactor - Go Go Lavra (Iraklis) (six wins from eight Australian starts).

The latest arrival to the Mount Gambier stable is Forever Bettor ( Bettors Delight - Diamonds Forever) which has not yet raced.

Drury said he works on the theory of buying and racing "nice horses", but not holding on to them too long.

"I think everyone who goes into harness racing wants to buy a horse from New Zealand, but the cost often turns people off," he said.

"People often say to me how can you afford to buy from New Zealand? But I think how can you afford not to, the way they go?

"I have an agent who's been really good to me, and I've bought some straight from (New Zealand horseman) Tony Herlihy. We have definitely been pretty lucky because I think every horse, we have bought so far we have won with - but early days I did have a couple that I got caught with.

"So my theory is you try to get them going well and when they are, move them on and you have people wanting to buy, then you go again. You can't sell horses when they're going terrible because if they're going bad, they're worth nothing."

True to his word, despite form that reads six wins and two close seconds in eight starts for Drury, the impressive Plutonium is set to leave the stable, sold to interests who will race the pacer in either NSW or WA.

The four-year-old was the first leg of a recent training and driving double for Drury at Horsham winning impressively in 1:56.2 by 15 metres over Foolish Pleasure and the Drury stablemate Hughie Junior. The second leg of the double was with another four-year-old Jaccka Ted.

"I love racing at Horsham. The people there are terrific, it's not too far, and that was a very nice double to get! So I'd have to say it's definitely my favorite track," Drury said.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura