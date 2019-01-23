Kiwi raider tightens stranglehold

KIWI raider Im Another Masterpiece's stranglehold on Victoria Derby favouritism tightened after he drew best of the big guns for Saturday night's feature.

The All Stars' lone Derby runner looked fantastic winning the fastest of the three heats last week and will start from gate four in the final if emergency Demon Delight (gate one) doesn't gain a start.

Despite the depth of the race, the Aussie TAB has Im Another Masterpiece a commanding $1.70 favourite with major rival Hurricane Harley at $5.50 from the back row (gate nine).

The other key players like Muscle Factory (gate six), Max Delight (seven) and Lochinvar Art (10) drew worse than the favourite.

The smokey could be ex-All Star pacer War Dan Delight, who smashed the clock from last to finish fourth in his heat last week with a 54sec last half. He's drawn gate two and will get the pole if Demon Delight doesn't get a berth.

Im Pats Delight is early favourite from gate two in a strong Group 1 4YO Bonanza.

Fellow Kiwi Inter Dominion contestant Spankem will need some luck from outside the front (gate seven), while other key runners are Emma Stewart's Poster Boy, first-up from gate four, and last week's slashing Ballarat Cup runner Rackemup Tigerpie has gate eight.

The big guns all drew superbly for the much-anticipated Group 1 Great Southern Star.

Inter Dominion champ Tornado Valley snared gate two and looks the leader with Tough Monarch on his inside.

Kiwi star Marcoola is right next to Tornado Valley in gate three and will be suited by the testing 2760m trip.

Speeding Spur has the task ahead from outside the front, gate seven.

Astonishingly, another Kiwi Ameretto Sun missed a berth and is only first emergency in gate six.

The other Kiwi, Temporale, will need luck from the back row (gate 12).

In the open Group 1 Ladyship Cup, Soho Burning Love (gate one) and Tell Me Tales (two) hold the key,

Steven Reid's classy mare Utmost Delight is right in the mix from gate four, while Juice Brogden is next door in barrier three.

Reid's stable hero Star Galleria warms up for next week's Hunter Cup the Casey Classic this week.

He's a huge chance from gate three, but has likely leader and main threat Wrappers Delight in barrier two.