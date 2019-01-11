Day At The Track

Kiwi trotter joins leading local stable

10:52 PM 11 Jan 2019 NZDT
Pete McMullen and Chantal Turpin.
Pete McMullen and Chantal Turpin

Fresh from another successful Darrell Alexander Memorial Trotting Championship series last month during the Racing Queensland summer carnival, the thirst for trotters is still high.

And Brisbane based owners Pam Hopper and Ross Patrick have joined forces to purchase a talented New Zealand performer.

Hopper is a keen enthusiast of the trotters and has raced several talented types in recent times while Patrick continues to enjoy solid success.

Last weekend, his richly talented mare Argyle Beach scored a thoroughly deserving victory at headquarters in a new personal best time of 1:53.4.

The daughter of Somebeachsomewhere has won 11 races since Patrick purchased her from New Zealand.

A deal this week has been closed off by respected agent Geoff Gibson-Smith to secure Majestic Simon for his new owners.

Following his victory last Friday at Roxburgh in the south island of New Zealand, the deal was soon completed.

He finished second in his debut two days earlier.

Majestic Simon is heading to the stables of husband and wife team of Pete McMullen and Chantal Turpin​ at the Patrick Estate base.

The Gr.3 Jim McNeil Memorial Trotting Championship begins next month and will be a likely target for the talented trotter.

The series starts on February 15 with the final scheduled for March 2.

 

Chris Barsby

