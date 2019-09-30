Kiwon Waldron scores driving quadruple

Trois-Rivieries, QC - Bermuda native Kiwon Waldron, age 19, put on a harness racing show at the Hippodrome 3R Sunday, driving four winners on the special program featuring the Quebec Regional Fair Circuit Championship Finals.

All 12 races on the H3R card was Quebec Regional Fair Finals with each race featuring a purse of $4,000.

Waldron, who drives Standardbred ponies in Bermuda, came to Quebec this summer with an invitational from trainers Rene Allard and his father Michel to apprentice and drive on the Fair Circuit where he had great success this summer and it showed on Championship Final day.

Waldron had nine drives on the program and ended the day impressively with four wins, two seconds and one third place finish.

He started out in the second race final for two-year-old pacing fillies, winning with Shemaksmefelunreal ($2.50) in 2:02.2. Waldron then won the sixth race three-year-old colt pace final with Jeffs Journey ($2.50) in 2:00.

Waldron then won the tenth race Open Pace Final with D J Power ($4.90) in 1:56.3, the fastest mile on the race card. He finished up in the eleventh race, his last drive on the card, with a victory aboard Appleby Hanover ($2.90) in 1:58.1.

Three of the winner's that Kiwon Waldron drove Sunday were from the stable of Michel Allard, who led all trainers on the day.

Another reason, perhaps the most important one for Kiwon Waldron is that he has to have a good day at the races because his mother, Elizabeth, flew up from Bermuda to watch her son perform.

The majority of the drivers featured at the Hippodrome 3R Sunday were young adults seeking their professional driver and trainer licenses.

The 12th and final race was for the young women drivers of Quebec and the pacing event was won by Wendy St. Pierre with Bali ($9.00). They fought through torrid early fractions to grab the lead and then did not look back. Drawing away on the field for an easy win in 1:58.2. Angelo Benjo (Jessica Turenne) was second with Gutsy Greg (Nancy Auger) third.

Track Notes: Live racing resumes next Sunday, October 6 at the Hippodrome 3R and the main event will the annual Lucien Bombardier Pace for two-year-old fillies. Post time is 1:00 pm. For more information, visit www.quebecjockeyclub.com.