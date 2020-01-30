Knights attempting to continue form

by Jonny Turner

Roxburgh trainers Geoff and Jude Knight will attempt to keep their strong run of recent form going at Wyndham today.

The husband and wife trainers have been striking at a good rate over the summer months while they juggle racing a small team with their day jobs as rural delivery contractors.

The Knights kept their momentum going when the consistent Jacks N Jazz won at big odds at last weekend’s Invercargill Cup meeting.

Despite running second in his three starts leading in to the meeting, the 6yr-old scored a $18 win price.

Last weekend’s victory was a case of the horse getting the extra ounce of luck he needed to break through for a deserved victory, Geoff Knight said.

“He paid huge money considering how he had been going.”

“He got a lovely run and that was the difference, really.”

The Knights will attempt to cash in again with the three runners they take to Wyndham today.

Wolfenstein is in a similar position to what Jack N Jazz was going in to his Ascot Park win ahead of today’s opener.

Despite having not missed a top four finish in his past four starts, the pacer was rated a $15 outsider when race 1’s fixed odds market opened, last night.

The way the Wolfenstein is working and feeling, that quote might turn out to be good value for punters.

“He is thriving at the moment,” Knight said.

“He has been a horse hard to keep condition on, but lately he has been better and better.”

“It’s partly down to him maturing, but also we treated him for stomach ulcers a while ago.”

“Since then he has been a very happy horse.”

Wolfenstein beat a field down on form to win his maiden four starts ago, before being competitive while stepping up in company in each run since.

“He beat a pretty average field at Forbury, then beat a stronger field in his next start.”

“He ran a really good third against a nice field at Cromwell then his fourth at Wyndham last time was pretty good, too.”

Delightful Gloria also has her form trending upward ahead of race 6, today.

The 4yr-old improved on her fresh up sixth at Cromwell to produce a third at Ascot Park, before winning her last start at Wyndham, recently.

Whether she can win again on the track today could depend on where she lands from barrier 1 on the second row, following out the pole-marker, Miss Waikiwi.

“She is improving all the time and she is a great follower of speed,” Knight said.

“If Miss Waikiwi were to lead and we were to trail, or if we were three back on the markers, she would be a great place chance.”

Star Ruler has been in career best form for the Knight stable heading in to race 4.

The 6yr-old should get a good run through at the start from barrier 2 on the second row as he follows out one of the likely leaders in Groomsman.

“He doesn’t win out of turn as he has only won the one race, but he is in the best form of his career,” Knight said.

“He should be thereabouts in that field.”

Reprinted with permission of HRNZ