Knockdown Dragout leads 2yo qualifiers

Chester, PA — Most of the better 2-year-olds at this time are beginning their pari-mutuel harness racing careers, but a Tuesday morning (June 25) freshman qualifying session at Harrah’s Philadelphia still unveiled a few winners, mostly first-time, worth looking for in the near future.

There were two divisions of males and two of females on the trotting side, and the fastest winner, the Sebastian K S –Carla filly Knockdown Dragout, set the North American season’s record for her group while winning in 1:57.1 for driver David Miller, trainer Andrew Harris, and The Stable Knockdown Group. This young miss showed tremendous front-end speed, both in her previous 1:58.3 qualifying win at Mohawk and in this event.

Fastest winner in four sets of 2-year-old pacing males was the Somebeachsomewhere –Rockaroundthetrack gelding Ruthless Hanover, who won in his second a.m. session in 1:55.1. David Miller guided him to a wire-to-wire victory, coming home in :28.1 for the brother team of trainer Tom Cancelliere and owner John Cancelliere.

Somebeachsomewhere also sired the fastest filly pacing winner among three sections in Beyond Ecstasy, who came from behind first-over to win in 1:55.4, with her own back half :55.4 and her own last panel :27.4. Beyond Ecstasy is out of Fashion Ecstasy, making her a full sister to the $1.5 million winner Filibuster Hanover, and she showed a big late kick in this second outing for driver Tim Tetrick, trainer Jim Campbell, and owners Jeffrey and Michael Snyder and Four Friends Racing Stable.

David Miller handled four of the victorious 2-year-olds, including both winning trotting fillies, to lead the drivers of the day, while Jim Campbell was the only trainer to record a pair of victories. Somebeachsomewhere sired four of the seven pacing winners in the morning session.

PHHA/Harrah's Philadelphia