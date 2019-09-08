Koljgini Yearling Sale yields record-setter

Aristoteles Face was the sale topper and all-time record purchase in Sweden

The August 30 Kolgjini Yearling Sale was a good one with 46 lots sold at an average of 394,130SEK ($40,500US).

The sale topper was hip 74, Aristoteles Face (male, 2/9/18 Chapter Seven-Just Not Into You-Donato Hanover), at 4,700,000SEK ($483,000US) to Nils Ellerstrom.

This was a reported European record for a yearling sold at public auction. The dam has produced stakes winning and nearly US$200,000 winning White Tiger owned in Canada by thestable.ca partnership. Hip 74 was offered by Whap Capital AB.

The second highest seller was hip 65, Devis May Care (male 7/1/18, Maharajah-Giant Diablo) that fetched 1,100,000SEK with Roger Walmann the buyer.

Menhammar Stuteri consigned this one. Walmann also bought hip 49, Informed Am for 1,000,000SEK and hip 53, Arabhiata Face for 700,000SEK. Hip 60, Insigne Am, brought 950,000SEK from Johan Hellander.