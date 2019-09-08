Day At The Track

Koljgini Yearling Sale yields record-setter

01:00 AM 08 Sep 2019 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Aristoteles Face, harness racing Kolgjini Sales, harness racing Aristoteles Face, harness racing
Aristoteles Face was the sale topper and all-time record purchase in Sweden
Kolgjini Sales photo
The Kolgjini Sale was jammed packed
Kolgjini Sales photo
Aristoteles Face pedigree

The August 30 Kolgjini Yearling Sale was a good one with 46 lots sold at an average of 394,130SEK ($40,500US).

The sale topper was hip 74, Aristoteles Face (male, 2/9/18 Chapter Seven-Just Not Into You-Donato Hanover), at 4,700,000SEK ($483,000US) to Nils Ellerstrom.

This was a reported European record for a yearling sold at public auction. The dam has produced stakes winning and nearly US$200,000 winning White Tiger owned in Canada by thestable.ca partnership. Hip 74 was offered by Whap Capital AB.

The second highest seller was hip 65, Devis May Care (male 7/1/18, Maharajah-Giant Diablo) that fetched 1,100,000SEK with Roger Walmann the buyer.

Menhammar Stuteri consigned this one. Walmann also bought hip 49, Informed Am for 1,000,000SEK and hip 53, Arabhiata Face for 700,000SEK. Hip 60, Insigne Am, brought 950,000SEK from Johan Hellander.

by Thomas H. Hicks, for Harnesslink

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Rosecroft opens Fall Meet Sunday evening
08-Sep-2019 05:09 AM NZST
From overnight to Yonker's Open Pace
08-Sep-2019 02:09 AM NZST
Double draw for KYSS Finals at Red Mile
08-Sep-2019 00:09 AM NZST
Last to first for Betterb Chevron N
07-Sep-2019 15:09 PM NZST
Custom Cantab wins $40,000 Miss Versatility leg
07-Sep-2019 12:09 PM NZST
Andy McCarthy wins 2 of 3 co-features
07-Sep-2019 12:09 PM NZST
Shorething Fashion takes mark at Plainridge
07-Sep-2019 12:09 PM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News