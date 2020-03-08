Krug secures first Group One

by Joshua Smith

Promising juvenile Krug continued his impressive run of form on Friday night when taking out the Gr.1 Breckon Farms Young Guns Cardigan Bay Stakes (1700m) at Alexandra Park on Friday night.

It was the first victory at elite-level for the son of Bettor’s Delight and took his tally to three wins and a placing from just the four starts.

Nathan Purdon, who trains Krug in partnership with Cran Dalgety, was confident of a good showing from the colt after his last start victory in the Gr.3 Sapling Stakes (1609m) at Ashburton last month.

“He’s right up there with some of those top two-year-olds, so I thought he would go a good race,” he said.

“The way he trained during the week, he was as good as we could have him on the day.”

Punters shared the same confidence, backing Krug into $1.50 favouritism and he did not disappoint.

Driver Blair Orange took advantage of Krug’s gate speed, taking an early lead before handing up to the Mark Purdon and Natalie Rasmussen-trained It’s All About Faith.

Krug was given a perfect trip in the trail and was too classy for his opposition in the straight, running away to a 2-1/4 length victory over It’s All About Faith, with Platinum Stride a further 1-1/4 lengths back in third.

“He is very versatile and very fast,” Purdon said. “In saying that, he can do the work too, he is a pretty classy two-year-old.

“He came out of the gate strong. He is beautifully gaited, so that always helps.

“He just took a sit behind Dad’s one. Blair said he never got too keen, he travelled well all the way, he just didn’t want to go down to the lane. It’s just more an inexperienced thing than anything.”

Purdon is in his first year training in partnership with Cran Dalgety and despite already achieving Group One success as a trainer, Purdon said getting the win on Friday night with the $155,000 NZB Standardbred Yearling Sale purchase was an indescribable feeling.

“It’s a feeling you can’t explain, it’s something that money can’t buy really,” Purdon said.

“To work with a horse all the time, and to prep it up from a young horse to where it is now, is a great thrill.”

“The season is ticking away pretty well, it’s the second Group One for the season. I certainly didn’t go into the season thinking that would happen.”

Purdon is now looking forward to giving Krug a quick freshen-up before a possible tilt at the Gr.2 Welcome Stakes (1980m) at Addington Raceway next month.

“We will get him home and let him tell us if he wants to keep going,” Purdon said.

“We thought we may give him a bit of a break but if he seems well when we get home he may go to the Welcome Stakes.

“But at this stage he will go to the paddock for a few weeks anyway.”

Reprinted with permission of HRNZ