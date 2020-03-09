Krug too strong in Group One

Krug (NZ) (Bettor’s Delight) scored his first Group One victory with ease at Alexandra Park on Friday night to confirm his status as New Zealand’s leading two-year-old male pacer and marked the first-ever NZB Standardbred Group One-winning graduate.

The Cran Dalgety and Nathan Purdon-trained pacer headed a trifecta of graduates from the 2019 Yearling Sale when holding out It's All About Faith (NZ) ( Captaintreacherous ) and Platinum Stride (NZ) (Captaintreacherous) in the $96,000 Cardigan Bay Stakes (1700m).

Krug’s passing lane victory was so comfortable, driver Blair Orange barely had to ask the colt for an effort.

“Blair never pulled the plugs on him and he won it of his own accord, so it was a big buzz,” Dalgety said.

“We didn’t expect It's All About Faith to roll out like he did, but it ended up being a good trail because he was never going to give away the top over 1700m.”

Krug’s sharp sprint along the passing lane cemented his position at the top of New Zealand’s two-year-old male pacing ranks.

The Bettor’s Delight colt from Group Two winning Soky’s Atom mare Champagne Princess provided Purdon with his first Group One training victory in New Zealand.

Purdon joined Dalgety in a training partnership just months after the Kentuckiana Lodge principal purchased Krug who was offered by the estate of the late training and driving great Jack Smolenski in Christchurch last year.

The $155,000 purchase has shown Dalgety he has something special about him right from the time the colt joined his West Melton stable.

“He is just a wee bit different to all the rest – he is different in so many ways,” the trainer said.

“He knows what he is there for and the top two inches are just that much more advanced - as well as him being physically talented.”

Dalgety was keen to put his hand up for Krug at the NZB Standardbred National Yearling Sale after the horse’s pedigree and physical conformation impressed the trainer.

“I have had several Bettor’s Delights out of Soky’s Atom mares, Bit Of A Legend was one and Pat’s Delight was another.”

“The bit that took me most about him was his head, it was almost more mature than his age.”

“He also had a kind eye, that was the first impression I had.”

Dalgety is hoping his purchases at this year’s NZB Standardbred Yearling Sale will deliver him another Krug.

The trainer purchased six lots, including three by colts Bettor’s Delight.

Vendor Smolenski Stables Purchaser Kentuckiana Lodge Breeding Bettor’s Delight x Champagne Princess Sale Lot 381, 2019 Christchurch Yearling Sale, $155,000 Bred by Est J W Smolenski