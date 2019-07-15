Kylie likely to drive Tiffany in the Derby

Natalie’s sister Kylie has joined the Rasmussen train of G1 winners in partnership with Mark Purdon with an effortless effort in the Queensland Oaks, one that almost guarantees she will run in the Queensland Derby next week.

That being the case Kylie will again most likely be in the cart.

“All going well through tonight I think I would be asking Kylie to drive her again and I would drive Self Assured” Mark said before Saturday’s race. He drove Princess Tiffany to win the Breeders Crown last August.

It will add a real edge to the race. Self Assured is unbeaten and his form has been a revelation in Queensland, at least outside the stable where he has always been held in high regard.

But Princess Tiffany quickly back to the peak of her rare ability meaning the club has a blood curdling clash on its hands.

Mark conceded yesterday it was very rare for him to tackle a Derby with his best filly. He hasn’t done it since the days of Adore Me who wasn’t a bad sort of pacer.

“No I don’t often do it but I feel this filly is good enough to do it and she is in a good place at the moment.

This is All Stars third win in the race. Natalie pioneered the trip in 2012 with O Baby and repeated the triumph with Fight for Glory.

Kylie had previously won the race with Forever Gold in 2011 a filly Natalie also drove to G1 glory in Australia.

Courtesy of All Stars Racing Stables

http://www.allstarsracingstables.com/