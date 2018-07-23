Day At The Track

Kyvalley Blur clips Keystone Del in trot

01:46 PM 23 Jul 2018 NZST
The fairytale perhaps didn’t have its most remarkable end but it was still all smiles in Brent Lilley’s camp after a brilliant one-two punch in Saturday’s Sumthingaboutmaori Trotters Free For All.

Returning millionaire trotter Keystone Del was outstanding in running a bold second when first up in almost 12 months, doing plenty of work before being mown day late by talented sit-sprint stablemate Kyvalley Blur.

It was another well-timed assault by champion reinsman Chris Alford, who with every win sets a new mark for most driving victories in a season, which today stands at 391, three clear of Daryl Douglas’ previous record.

“(It’s) a big thrill to have a record like that and as you said it will be hard to top,” Alford told Trots Vision’s Rob Auber on Saturday night. “I doubt I’ll ever do it again.”

Alford peeled off Sundons Courage’s back at the final turn and took off after in-form leader Tornado Valley and Keystone Del, who had advanced three-wide from the back of the field and raced without cover for much of the last lap.

“(Kyvalley Blur) likes to have cover for as long as he can and once he hits the home straight he really motors,” Alford said. “Good speed was on and he is very lethal when he gets a sit like that. He was still a fair way off them at the 400, but when he gets to that home straight he just flattens out and knows where that post is.”

Kyvalley Blur clipped Keystone Del and his driver Josh Duggan by a neck at the post, with Tornado Valley 8m back in third, tasting defeat for only the second time in his last 12 starts.

Alford offered some kind words on Keystone Del post-race.

“Great horses like him, they know when it’s race day,” he said. “I’m sure he’s probably been working well at home, but for him to come three wide so early and this old fella (Kyvalley Blur), who’s race fit, to just grab him on the line was a super effort by the horse and the team that’s got him back.”

 

Michael Howard

for Trots Media

