Kyvalley Hotspur makes it two in a row

Kyvalley Hotspur winning last night leading all the way in his first start as a three-year-old

The Muscle Hill colt Kyvalley Hotspur made an imediate impression first up as a three-year-old at Tabcorp Park Melton last night when leading all the way to make it two wins in a row and three wins from his last four starts.

This promising three-year-old has a record of eight starts for three wins and two placings.

Kyvalley Hotspur is the third winner from three to race from the race winning mare Love Ya Doosie.

Kyvalley Hotspur has a What The Hill brother in the Breckon Farms draft at this year's New Zealand National Standardbred Yearling Sale at Karaka on the 14th of February.

His name is Lovemeto and is selling as Lot 121.

He is a brother-in-blood to the Melton winner Kyvalley Chief. He is a bay colt from the first crop of the Muscle Hill horse What The Hill , the USA 3YO Trotter of the Year, Breeders Crown champion and winner of $1.2 million. He’s a half-brother to the two Victorian winners Kyvalley Chief (1:56.4) and Kyvalley Senator.

His dam the Love You mare Love Ya Doosie is a winning half-sister to the millionaire trotter I Can Doosit, the winner of nine Group’s including two Inter Dominion Grand Finals, the Rowe Cup twice and Dominion Handicap and the NZ and Australian Trotter of the Year, and to the City of Sails winner Sno’s Big Boy, the winner of $215,000.

The colt’s grand-dam, the dual NZ Broodmare of the Year Award winner Sheezadoosie is a sister to the 1:55 trotter Golden Blend and a half-sister to Dipendra (1:58.8) and to the dam of the Breeders Crown Open winner Aldebaran Ay M

Lot 121 - Lovemeto

Lot 121 - Lovemeto

Harnesslink Media