Day At The Track

Kyvalley Hotspur makes it two in a row

04:24 AM 06 Feb 2021 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Kyvalley Hotspur, harness racing
Kyvalley Hotspur winning last night leading all the way in his first start as a three-year-old

The Muscle Hill colt Kyvalley Hotspur made an imediate impression first up as a three-year-old at Tabcorp Park Melton last night when leading all the way to make it two wins in a row and three wins from his last four starts.

This promising three-year-old has a record of eight starts for three wins and two placings.

Kyvalley Hotspur is the third winner from three to race from the race winning mare Love Ya Doosie.

Kyvalley Hotspur has a What The Hill brother in the Breckon Farms draft at this year's New Zealand National Standardbred Yearling Sale at Karaka on the 14th of February.

His name is Lovemeto and is selling as Lot 121.

He is a brother-in-blood to the Melton winner Kyvalley Chief. He is a bay colt from the first crop of the Muscle Hill horse What The Hill, the USA 3YO Trotter of the Year, Breeders Crown champion and winner of $1.2 million. He’s a half-brother to the two Victorian winners Kyvalley Chief (1:56.4) and Kyvalley Senator.

His dam the Love You mare Love Ya Doosie is a winning half-sister to the millionaire trotter I Can Doosit, the winner of nine Group’s including two Inter Dominion Grand Finals, the Rowe Cup twice and Dominion Handicap and the NZ and Australian Trotter of the Year, and to the City of Sails winner Sno’s Big Boy, the winner of $215,000.

The colt’s grand-dam, the dual NZ Broodmare of the Year Award winner Sheezadoosie is a sister to the 1:55 trotter Golden Blend and a half-sister to Dipendra (1:58.8) and to the dam of the Breeders Crown Open winner Aldebaran Ay M

Lot 121 - Lovemeto

Lot 121 - Lovemeto

Harnesslink Media

 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Lower takeout, higher minimums benefit players
06-Feb-2021 07:02 AM NZDT
Top trotters, pacers clash at Cal Expo
06-Feb-2021 06:02 AM NZDT
2021 Ohio Stakes Guide on-line
06-Feb-2021 03:02 AM NZDT
Slick Tony by a nose in Open Pace
05-Feb-2021 19:02 PM NZDT
Upset mile for All About Heaven
05-Feb-2021 11:02 AM NZDT
Help support Kentucky Historic Racing Bill
05-Feb-2021 10:02 AM NZDT
Motherhood can wait for Pat Matters
05-Feb-2021 10:02 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News