Lawmakers support $100 million for NJ racing

TRENTON, NJ -- January 31, 2019 -- The Standardbred Breeders and Owners Association of New Jersey (SBOANJ) applauds the New Jersey Legislature for passing critical legislation to help support New Jersey's horse racing and breeding industry. S2992/A4810 will allocate $100 million over 5 years to be used for horse racing purse allocations.

"We are grateful for the commitment to our industry demonstrated by Senators Gopal, Sarlo, Oroho and Assemblymembers Burzichelli, Hougtaling, Downey and Dancer by ushering this bill through the Legislature," said Mark Ford, President of the SBOANJ. "Senate President Sweeney and Speaker Coughlin took the time to understand the challenging position our industry is in and made this a priority. The SBOANJ is thankful for their leadership on this issue. This funding will start to even the playing field for the New Jersey horse racing and breeding industry and help us to compete with the surrounding states which have very lucrative incentive programs"

The industry and horse racing and breeding farms not only aid and protect the preservation of open space in New Jersey, they heavily support the agribusiness and ensure thousands of jobs around the state. Without stimulation from the horse racing and breeding industry, these support businesses stop production and contributing to the New Jersey economy as well. This legislation will help to prevent this from happening in New Jersey.

The SBOANJ is proud of the strides taken by our advocacy efforts. The relentless work of the Association will pay dividends for the horse racing and breeding industry and the State of New Jersey, enabling the horse industry to continue to grow and provide top of the line purses that will undoubtedly attract unparalleled competitors back to the state.

The SBOANJ is also appreciative of the support shown by their longstanding partners the Meadowland Racetrack, Freehold Raceway, the New Jersey Thoroughbred Horsemen Association and the Thoroughbred Breeders Association of New Jersey.

The Standardbred Breeders and Owners Association of New Jersey (SBOANJ) was established in 1961. The membership is comprised of horse breeders, drivers, trainers, owners, and backstretch personnel, active and interested in the standardbred horse industry in the State of New Jersey.

Its mission is to support and promote the standardbred industry in New Jersey by nurturing and preserving a favorable business climate, while striving to secure closer business and personal relationships among all industry participants throughout the State.