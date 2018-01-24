Tuesday Dover Down features

DOVER, Del. --- Trotter Lazurus made his first visit to Dover Downs a winning one while pacer Pass Line Bluechip won for the fourth straight time in the Tuesday, Jan 23 harness racing co-features over an off track.

After two straight starts from the outside, Lazurus drew an inside post in the $13,000 Winners-Over trot and made the best of it. With Tim Tetrick at the controls, the Credit Winner -Afterglow Hall gelding scored a 1:55.1 victory by a head. Scott DiDomenco trains the eight-year-old for Dr. Patrick Graham. The win was the 16h in Lazurus' career. Tough Mack, the race favorite, finished strongly second. Moose Madness (Vic Kirby) led early and held third.

Legacy Racing's Pass Line Bluechip continues his ascent upward notching his fourth win in-a-row registering a 1:54 triumph in a $13,000 Filly and Mares pace. Allan Davis was in the bike for trainer Wayne Givens behind the Bettor's Delight-Run On Luck three-year-old filly. Moments Of Joy (Kirby) nipped Snappy Dresser (Ross Wolfenden) for second-place.

Russell Foster and Tony Morgan led all drivers with three wins each; Corey Callahan, had a double.

DIVAS IMAGE RETURNS WEDNESDAY IN $25,000 MARES FEATURE

After a week off when Sweet Robbie won the feature, Divas Image, winner of the previous three straight $25,000 Mares Open/Handicap, is back and leaves from the outside on Wednesday, Jan. 24 at Dover Downs. . A $17,000 and 15,000 female pace tops a strong undercard. Post time is 4:30 p.m.

With Divas Image, owned by Our Hrs Cents, Stable 45 and J&T Silva stables, off, Sweet Robbie took over with a wire-to-wire 1:52 triumph, her second this meet in the top distaff event of the week. Art Stafford Jr. drives Gary Ewing’s Sweet Robbie from post 6 while Tony Morgan will be in his regular spot behind Divas Image. Valuable Art closed for Corey Callahan within a head of the winner last Wednesday.

Enhance Your Mind with driver Vic Kirby missed two weeks of racing, finished fourth last week. BryanTruitt’s campaigner has two wins and two second in this event. Corey Callahan will drive Breakaway Stable’s homebred Valuable Art, a winner of three consecutive races in December.

Legacy Racing’s Empress Deo, handled by Montrell Teague, was right there Last week finishing third. JFE Enterprise’s Scandalicious, who won several female features in recent seasons also returns with Tim Tetrick in the bike. Newborn Sassy, a major stakes winner not long ago, has been a close second and third recently and will be driven by Russell Foster. After an impressive win last week, her third in four races, Westluckycam with Jonathan Roberts moves up in company and has post 1.

Trainer Jim King debuts another New Zealand- newcomer, Rich Polucci and JoAnn Looney-King’s Shartin N (Tetrick) in the $17,000 Mares Winners pace while Stormtracker (Tetrick) seeks a third straight win in the $15,000 Mares pace on the strong undercard.

The $25,000 Open pace headlines another powerful Thursday program.

Live racing is featured four days a week, Monday through Thursday with post time at 4:30 p.m.

Dover Downs now features a 50-cent Pick 5 wager starting with the 2nd race through the 6th. A late daily double is carded for the 12th and 13th races.

Marv Bachrad