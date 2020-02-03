It might be the heat? Maybe it’s the people? Could it be the food? Whatever it is the harness racing progeny of the New Zealand based Van Seraa can’t seem to get enough of Australia.

That fact has been hammered home with multiple wins by her progeny in the last few weeks with the latest being the February 1st victory of Laceys Lad at Newcastle. To watch the video replay of this race click here.

The Newcastle win (Lacey Lads 8th around the track) came just a handful of runs after another victory at Newcastle in early December and extended his overall record to 8 wins and 10 minor placings from just 36 starts. He’s not the only current member of the “Van Seraa crew” to be doing good things at the moment with Van Mara proving competitive in the Group 2 Mercury80 Final at Melton in late January when running 4th to Always Fast. His consistent race-day efforts have seen him notch an impressive 15 wins and $150’000 from 77 starts.

Prior broodmare offerings by Van Seraa have included both the 4-win Lis Mara mare Georgia’s Jury (who ran Adore Me to under four lengths at big odds in the 2012 Sires Stakes Fillies Championship Final) and the successful Elsu -sired Raesawinner who seemingly kicked off the love affair of Australian shores by winning no less than 16 times around several Australian states and amassing over $150’000 in career earnings.

All-in-all it means that Van Seraa has now left five foals to race for five winners (with her 4th foal Mcleod’s Daughter winning on Kiwi soil before being retired to broodmare duties herself)

More recently “Good Faith” has kept the family ties in the spotlight (Good Faith being the first foal out of Georgia’s Jury) with an almost arrogant start to her racing career with three emphatic wins (the first two being at Ballarat) being followed by a 3rd in a Victorian Oaks heat on the 19th of January. The Oaks Final, a torrid-paced affair over a staying test of 2760m, proved a bridge too far although connections must be buoyed by the early ability shown by the filly by Bettor’s Delight .

If Australian buyers are keen on having the next of Van Seraa’s progeny in their barn and on Australian shores then they can make their way to Karaka for the 2020 National Standardbred Yearling Sale and start putting their finger in the air. Lot 55, “Robbity Bob” is an American Ideal filly offered by Breckon Farms and is the sixth foal out of the mare… it’s most probably going to be the sixth winner from the mare too if history is anything to go by.

Ben McMillan