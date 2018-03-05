Day At The Track

Lets Go Bucks tops Ohio's best

05:04 PM 05 Mar 2018 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Lets Go Bucks
You could hear his backers chanting “Lets Go Bucks” as driver Dan Noble guided him through the wire to capture the Open Trot
Holton Photo

LEBANON, OH. - Lets Go Bucks with harness racing driver Dan Noble in the bike dominated the $24,000 Open Handicap Trot at Miami Valley Raceway on Sunday afternoon (March 4), brushing to the lead at the halfway point and widening the winning margin to a surprising 5-1/2 lengths at the 1:54.2 finish.

The clocking equaled the winner's lifetime record speed badge, taken last summer at Scioto Downs.

The aptly-named Lets Go Bucks (at least for most Ohio racing fans) was dispatched at 5-1 odds as he hadn't won in six weeks, but he was razor sharp on this afternoon defeating Ohio's older trotter of the year Sandy's Victory (Kyle Ater) with Impressive Chief (Josh Sutton) and Deep Question (Tony Hall) dead-heating for show.

It was the 20th career victory for 5-year-old Lets Go Bucks and pushed his lifetime earnings over the quarter of a million dollars plateau.

The son of And Away We Go is owned by partners Jim Burnett and Tim Homan, who entrust the training to Bill Dailey.

Gregg Keidel

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Lets Go Bucks tops Ohio's best
05-Mar-2018 17:03 PM NZDT
Ulster continues dominance of Open
05-Mar-2018 10:03 AM NZDT
Miller team edges team Tetrick
05-Mar-2018 06:03 AM NZDT
Yonkers co-featured $40,000 Opens
05-Mar-2018 00:03 AM NZDT
Lucky Lime climbs to top of ladder
04-Mar-2018 19:03 PM NZDT
Unanimous opinion in Bankruptcy Case
04-Mar-2018 18:03 PM NZDT
Career bankroll moves to over $400,000
04-Mar-2018 18:03 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News