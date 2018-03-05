Lets Go Bucks tops Ohio's best

LEBANON, OH. - Lets Go Bucks with harness racing driver Dan Noble in the bike dominated the $24,000 Open Handicap Trot at Miami Valley Raceway on Sunday afternoon (March 4), brushing to the lead at the halfway point and widening the winning margin to a surprising 5-1/2 lengths at the 1:54.2 finish.

The clocking equaled the winner's lifetime record speed badge, taken last summer at Scioto Downs.

The aptly-named Lets Go Bucks (at least for most Ohio racing fans) was dispatched at 5-1 odds as he hadn't won in six weeks, but he was razor sharp on this afternoon defeating Ohio's older trotter of the year Sandy's Victory (Kyle Ater) with Impressive Chief (Josh Sutton) and Deep Question (Tony Hall) dead-heating for show.

It was the 20th career victory for 5-year-old Lets Go Bucks and pushed his lifetime earnings over the quarter of a million dollars plateau.

The son of And Away We Go is owned by partners Jim Burnett and Tim Homan, who entrust the training to Bill Dailey.

Gregg Keidel