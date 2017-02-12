Day At The Track

Levy winner Bit of a Legend N returns

07:57 PM 12 Feb 2017 NZDT
Bit of a Legend N qualifier
Bit of a Legend N qualifier
Mike Lizzi Photo

YONKERS, NY, Saturday, February 11, 2017 - Bit of a Legend N, last season's winner of Yonkers Raceway's George Morton Levy Memorial Pacing Series, returned to the scene of his greatest harness racing triumph for a first 2017 sighting.

The now-8-year-old was an even third in the fastest of four qualifiers Saturday night, pacing his mile in 1:55.4 (last quarter :27.2).

"I was very pleased," regular driver Jordan Stratton said after his first appearance since last November. "I really didn't want to go that fast, but he seemed fine."

Trainer Peter Tritton said he expected to have Bit of a Legend N in the parimutuel entry box next week "event though he's probably going to be assigned an outside post position."

A season ago, the Down Under son of Bettor's Delight win 13 of his 28 starts with earnings of $723,850.

The 2017 Levy Series begins here Saturday night, March 18th.

Frank Drucker

Levy winner Bit of a Legend N returns
Includes Video
