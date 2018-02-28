Lew's Maverick pulls a surprise

DOVER, Del. ---Harness racing driver Montrell Teague picked up his third win of the day driving Lew's Maverick to a come-from-behind victory catching Cashendash Hanover in the closing strides to win the $17,500 Claiming feature on Monday, Feb. 26 at Dover Downs.

Stepping up after a 1:50.4 front-end victory last week in $12,500 claimer, Lew's Maverick won for the third time his meet with Teague driving for trainer Kevin Switzer and owners John Dickens, Kathleen Mofield and KDK Standardbreds. Hide Me Away (Russell Foster) one of two horses claimed out of this event, finish third for the fourth consecutive time. The other claimed horse was program favorite Mister Virgin (Tony Morgan), who won in 1:50.3 last Monday.

Lew's Maverick is a Western Hanover -Oceanview Cooper gelding who won for the 18th time in his career and is now a $133,918 lifetime winner.

Jason Thompson drove the day's longest shot, 27-1 Fussy Streak, trained by Jim Thompson for Mist Stable, to a 1:57.4 lifetime fastest victory in a Fillies and mares pace. Owosso Flash (Bret Brittingham) was a 15-1 upsetter in another pace for owner-trainer Jane Ramsey and Dave Amos.

Montrell Teague and Tim Tetrick had three wins each, and Mike Cole had a double

Thereademoninme, last week's winner, battles Elysium Lindy, Royal Becca J and Celebrity Pegasus in a strong field of eight in Tuesday's $25,000 Open/Handicap trot feature.

Sheez On A Cruze won the card's top trot with Teague also driving, this time for his aunt owner-trainer Brenda Teague. The Crazed -Topcat Hall four-year-old mare, who raced on the Pennsylvania Sire Stakes circuit briefly last year, made it two straight wins .Very Dark (Ross Wolfenden) finished second. My Big Kadillac (Vince Copeland) was the show finisher.

THERESADEMONINME MEETS ROYAL BECCA J IN WEEK’S TOP TROT

Theresademoninme takes on Royal Becca J, Celebrity Pegasus and Elysium Linda and Royal Becca J in this week’s $25,000 Open/Handicap on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at Dover Downs. Post time is 4:30 p.m.

A week ago, Mike Casalino and Dylan Davis’ Theresademoninme, with Jonathan Roberts at the controls, took the lead at the start and was never headed in a 1:53 conquest in the feature ace. Royal Becca J, owned by Chip Moore, was also used early but could not get the lead and spent most of his journey racing on the outside for Jack Parker Jr. and for the first time this meet finished out-of-the-money. Meanwhile, Elysium Lindy, leaving from the outside came on strongly to take second money for driver Corey Callahan and owners Weaver Bruscemi, DiScala and Burke Racing. Celebrity Pegasus and Art Stafford Jr. gets a better starting spot from post 4 this week after three straight outside posts for owners Ken Wood, Bill Dittmar, Steve Iaquinta and Minisink Farms

The other members of the excellent field of eight include:. Bamond Racing’s Crazshana who will have the services of Allan Davis this week, Dana Parham, CC Racing and Triple D Stables’ Lazurus, with Tim Tetrick, John DeVito’s Golden Son, a third-place finisher in last week’s feature, and he only female in the lineup, Richard Gutnick and TLP Stable’s Moonlight Cocktail, a winner of two of her last four for Tony Morgan who has post position 1.

A pair of $12,000 trots head the strong undercard.

Dover Downs features a 50-cent Pick 5 wager starting with the 2nd race through the 6th. A late daily double is carded for the 12th and 13th races.

Dover Downs races four days a week, Monday through Thursday with post time at 4:30 p.m. An excellent selection of food is available while watching the races at the acclaimed Winner's Circle Restaurant Buffet. Call 302-674-4600 for reservations. Simulcasting of harness and thoroughbred races each day from 12 Noon until 12 Midnight in the Race and Sports Book.

Marv Bachrad