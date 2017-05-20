Lispatty wins $55,000 Distaff Derby

YONKERS, NY, Friday, May 19, 2017 - A pocketed Lispatty (Mark MacDonald, $31.60) stalked and subdued a harness racing season-debuting Pure Country (Brett Miller) Friday night (May 19th), winning Yonkers Raceway's $55,000 Filly and Mare Open Handicap Pace.

On paper, it was a stacked sewing circle, decreased by one when Matchmaker conqueror (and this week's eight-hole assignee) Mackenzie A was a late-for-Lasix scratch.

On the track, however, it was a nothing more than a two-speed number, with millionairess Pure County sent off a in her first Westchester appearance. From post position No. 5, the 4-5 fave easily worked around her pole-sitting rival before a 28-second opening quarter-mile.

From there, it was a :56.4 intermission and 1:24.2 three-quarters, with Medusa (George Brennan) offering a weak, first-up try and third and the backfield gapping badly.

Pure Country owned a length-and-a-half lead into the lane, but Lispatty edged inside and edged by. The margin was a neck in a season's-best 1:52.3. Delightful Dragon (Brent Holland) was third as the 53-1 rank outsider, with Mach it a Par (Brian Sears) and Medusa rounding out the payees.

For sixth choice Lispatty, a 4-year-old daughter of McArdle owned by Gilberto Garcia-Owen and trained by Gilberto Garcia-Herrera, it was her second win in 11 seasonal starts. The exacta paid $114.50, with the triple returning $924.

Frank Drucker