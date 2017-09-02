Day At The Track

Gilberto Garcia-Herrera trainee takes Open

03:29 PM 02 Sep 2017 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Lispatty, a 4-year-old daughter of McArdle
Lispatty, a 4-year-old daughter of McArdle
Gabriela Trmal Photo

YONKERS, NY, Friday September, 1, 2017 - Lispatty (George Brennan, $6.60) was first home from second-up Friday night (Sept. 1st), winning Yonkers Raceway's $50,000 harness racing filly and mare Open Handicap Pace.

Unhurried early from assigned post position No. 6, Lispatty watched Freeze Out (Brian Sears) stuff slight 2-1 choice Sell a Bit N (Jordan Stratton) in behind before a 27-secod opening quarter-mile.

After a :56.4 intermission, Delightful Dragon (Brent Holland) moved from fifth, towing Lispatty right behind. The ride Lispatty hitched wasn't the greatest, however, forcing her wide by the 1:25 three-quarters.

Meanwhile, Freeze Out was about to wear out her welcome in and out of the final turn as Lispatty went past. She widened to defeat Sell a Bit N by a length-and-a-quarter in 1:54, with 49-1 outsider Venus Delight (Joe Bongiorno) a rallying third.

Sail to the Beach (Dan Dube) and Delightful Dragon rounded out the payees.

For third choice Lispatty, a 4-year-old daughter of McArdle owned by Gilberto Garcia-Owen and trained by Gilberto Garcia-Herrera, it was her fourth win in 19 seasonal starts. The exacta paid $17.80, the triple returned $299.50 and the superfecta paid $1,629.

Saturday night's (Sept. 2nd) card, worth just under $1.5 million, includes the $500,000 Yonkers Trot (5th race), $500,000 Messenger Stakes (4th race), $119,010 Hudson Filly Trot (3rd race) and $113,880 Lady Maud Pace (6th race).

First post is the usual 7:10 PM.

Frank Drucker

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Gilberto Garcia-Herrera trainee takes Open
02-Sep-2017 15:09 PM NZST
Americans take lead in competition
02-Sep-2017 14:09 PM NZST
Upset in the Friday feature at Saratoga
02-Sep-2017 14:09 PM NZST
Little Santamonica wins feature
02-Sep-2017 14:09 PM NZST
Marty Wollam knows what works
02-Sep-2017 08:09 AM NZST
Obvious Blue Chip returns to Tioga Downs
02-Sep-2017 08:09 AM NZST
Sears seeks second Messenger win
02-Sep-2017 06:09 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News