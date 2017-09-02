Gilberto Garcia-Herrera trainee takes Open

YONKERS, NY, Friday September, 1, 2017 - Lispatty (George Brennan, $6.60) was first home from second-up Friday night (Sept. 1st), winning Yonkers Raceway's $50,000 harness racing filly and mare Open Handicap Pace.

Unhurried early from assigned post position No. 6, Lispatty watched Freeze Out (Brian Sears) stuff slight 2-1 choice Sell a Bit N (Jordan Stratton) in behind before a 27-secod opening quarter-mile.

After a :56.4 intermission, Delightful Dragon (Brent Holland) moved from fifth, towing Lispatty right behind. The ride Lispatty hitched wasn't the greatest, however, forcing her wide by the 1:25 three-quarters.

Meanwhile, Freeze Out was about to wear out her welcome in and out of the final turn as Lispatty went past. She widened to defeat Sell a Bit N by a length-and-a-quarter in 1:54, with 49-1 outsider Venus Delight (Joe Bongiorno) a rallying third.

Sail to the Beach (Dan Dube) and Delightful Dragon rounded out the payees.

For third choice Lispatty, a 4-year-old daughter of McArdle owned by Gilberto Garcia-Owen and trained by Gilberto Garcia-Herrera, it was her fourth win in 19 seasonal starts. The exacta paid $17.80, the triple returned $299.50 and the superfecta paid $1,629.

Saturday night's (Sept. 2nd) card, worth just under $1.5 million, includes the $500,000 Yonkers Trot (5th race), $500,000 Messenger Stakes (4th race), $119,010 Hudson Filly Trot (3rd race) and $113,880 Lady Maud Pace (6th race).

First post is the usual 7:10 PM.

Frank Drucker