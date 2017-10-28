Lispatty takes $50,000 Yonkers Distaff

YONKERS, NY, Friday, October 27, 2017 - Favored Lispatty with harness racing driver George Brennan in command was first to the lead and first to the wire Friday night (Oct. 27th), winning Yonkers Raceway's $50,000 Filly and Mare Open Handicap Pace.

In play from 'inside' post position No. 5 (after winning 5-thru-8 draw), Lispatty stung Newborn Sassy (Tyler Buter), releasing that rivals after a :26.3 opening quarter-mile.

'Sassy' then found a :55.3 intermission before Mach it a Par (Jason Bartlett) tried it first-up from fourth in and out of the 1:23.4 three-quarters.

Newborn Sassy put away that stubborn miss, but she was vulnerable. Lispatty ducked inside, then defeated a second-over Betabcool N (Eric Goodell) by a length in 1:52.4. Newborn Sassy, Mach it a Par and 44-1 rank outsider Certified Ideal (Brent Holland) settled for the remainder.

For Lispatty, a 4-year-old daughter of McArdle owned by Gilberto Garcia-Owen and trained by Gilberto Garcia-Herrera, it was her sixth win in 24 seasonal starts. The exacta paid $35.60, with the triple returning $213.

Frank Drucker