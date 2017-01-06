Little Ben comes up big in $30,000 Open

DOVER, Del.--- For the fifth time this meet, Little Ben scored a victory in a top class harness racing event at Dover Downs, this week it came in the $30,000 Preferred pace on Thursday, Jan. 4.

All season long Vic Kirby has been in the sulky in most-often come-from-behind triumphs. The Jim King trainee outlasted Seventh Secret and George Dennis after a tenacious late stretch side-by-side engagement stopping the timer in 1:50 with a head separating the contestants. Janet Hudson and JoAnn Looney-King own the now six-year-old Jereme's Jet -Honey's Bud Lite gelding who won for the 25th time in his career now banking $294,767 lifetime. Argue Hanover piloted by Corey Callahan was third. Early leader Bettor's Edge (Yannick Gingras) finished fourth in his quest nearing $2-million in purses.

Art Stafford Jr. put Soto into the early lead and led the rest of a 1:51.2 mile to take the $20,000 Open Pace. Eric Ell conditions the five-year-old Rock N Roll Heaven -Incredible Beauty winner of ken Wood, Bill Dittmar, Steve Iaquinta who won for the third time in his last five outings. Soto has won more than a quarter-million dollars. It was his 17 career victory giving him $257,575 earnings. Special T Rocks (Jim Morand) was second in from of Flem N Em N (Callahan).

Dancin Yankee returned to top form delivering a 1:50.3 victory in a $15,500 Male pace giving driver Tony Morgan his fifth winner and second for trainer Josh Green. The nine-year-old son of Yankee Cruiser -Dancewithebest collected his 55th lifetime score raising his bankroll to $1,535,100. Rich Lombardo and L&J Racing own the Ohio bred. Screaman Seaman A (Gingras) edged Blazing Bobby Sox (Art Stafford Jr.) for place.

Morgan came back for his fifth winning drive escorting Rockinonby to the winner's circle in one of three $15,500 events. Rockinonby bested Cloud Speed (Stafford Jr.) by three-quarters of a length and Suchaseneofhumor (Morand), third, to the finish line in 1:51. Niss Allen Inc. owns the Rockin Image -Stan's Ann gelding who has won two of his last three and now has won in three-digits, $103,948 lifetime.

Yannick Gingras hit paydirt steering Rock N' Roll World home in 1:51.4 in the other $15,500 division. The five-year-old exquisitely bred Rocknroll Hanover -Worldly Beauty horse held off fast closing Toatsmygoats (Sean Bier), second, and Feel Like A Fool (Callahan) in a tight finish.

After four winners Wednesday, Tony Morgan drove five wins. Meet leader Vic Kirby had four winners. Trainers Eric Ell and Jim King plus owners, Wood, Dittmar, Iaquinta and Looney-King had two wins.

