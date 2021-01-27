A nice pipe-opener for One Change

There could be some bigger fish to fry on the horizon for One Change after his last two harness racing victories including his dominant display in the Christmas Cup at Albion Park in Brisbane, Australia, over the 2680m trip when scoring in strong time (1:54.6 mr over 2680 meters) over the super Mach Three stallion Colt Thirty One 1:51.2 ($988,831).

To watch this race click on this link.

In his first start as a four-year-old last Saturday night One Change ( Bettor's Delight - Changedown - Falcon Seelster ) proved once again that he will be a real force to be reckoned with against all-comers over the next few months. Starting from the second row post 12, One Change moved quickly up three wide to sit parked-out and from that point on he was just too good winning by two meters to take his 15th lifetime victory from his 25 starts.

To watch this video replay click on this link.

One Change the former top 2yo and 3yo Colt of the Year in New Zealand enhanced his lifetime record to 25 starts, 15 wins, 5 seconds and 4 thirds now with $585,612 in earnings.

One Change has a half-sister by Art Major entered in the New Zealand Bloodstock’s 2021 National Standardbred Yearling Sale at Karaka on the 14th of February.

One of the outstanding and best ever Breckon Farms draft this filly is selling as lot 63 called Our Change.

Lot 63 - Our Change

Our Change is a half-sister to dual Sires’ Stakes champion One Change.

She’s an Art Major half-sister to the 2yo and 3yo Colt of the Year One Change, winner of the Sires’ Stakes Finals at 2 and 3 and the 2yo Harness Jewels, and to the Sires’ Stakes 2YO Final placegetter Renske B.

Her dam is a half-sister to the NZ Cup and Derby winner and Breeders Crown champion Changeover , the prolific Perth winner Change Stride and Change Gear.

Changeover winning the $1,200,000 New Zealand Cup in 2008

The filly is closely related to the Jewels and Messenger winner Eamon Maguire, the Bathurst Gold Chalice winner Focus Stride and the dual Miracle Mile and Auckland Cup winner Chokin.