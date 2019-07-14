LPR back home at H3R for $120,000 Stakes Day

Trois-Rivieres, QC - The 2018 O'Brien Award winning driver, Louis Philippe Roy, who also led all drivers in Canada last year in wins and money won, returns to his home town on Sunday for the $120,000C Quebec-Bred Series Finals.

There are 11 races on Sunday's program and Roy is listed to drive in nearly every race. The stakes packed program has four $30,000C finals for the Quebec-Bred Series plus four divisions of the opening round of the $470,000C Breeders Cup Series for three-year-old pacers.

Of the eight stakes races on Sunday, LPR is listed to drive in seven of them. He has only one morning line favorite, YS Tallia (post 7) in the 8th race $30,000C final for pacing fillies. She has dominated the series and is going for her fourth straight triumph.

There are two trotters and one pacer who could become the first ever to win four Quebec championships. They are Capteur De Reve, Maximuscle and Atomic Million AM.

Capteur De Reve goes for his fourth straight title in the seventh trot final. Now age 5, the son of Muscle Mass will have a very tough task as he starts from the outside in post seven for driver Stephane Gendron. Last week he beat the odds-on favorite, Seeyou Men, who drew post one.

Maximuscle goes from post three for driver Louis Philippe Roy in trying for his fourth straight title.

Then in the tenth race, Atomic Million AM heads the final for older pacing horses and starts from post five for driver Guy Gagnon. Undefeated at H3R this season, Atomic Million AM goes for his fifth straight win this year for trainer, owner and breeder, Alain Martin.

Now age eight, the son of Million Dollar Cam boasts four wins in six starts this year, his fastest mile coming last week with a 1:54.1 triumph, the fastest mile at H3R this season.

First race post time Sunday is 1:00 pm.

Festival of Racing Saturday

The Quebec Regional Fair Circuit races took place at the Hippodrome 3R Saturday afternoon. The fairs are where many of the two-year-old pacers and trotters start their career and nearly half of the 13 races Saturday were for the "babies".

The fairs are also where the young men and women in Quebec get their first starts as drivers and trainers. Competing on Saturday were Samuel Fillion, Steven Gagnon, Jimmy Gagnon and Christian Gagnon. Also, on the fair circuit are Michel Berube, Mathieu Desrochers, Kevin Montmarquette, and Michel Lefebvre, all hopefully to become professionals at the races.

There was also a young announcer, 15-year-old Louis Desrochers of Warwick, who called the second race trot and did a superb job, calling the race in both French and some English.

One newcomer to Canada traveled all the way from Bermuda for his first pari-mutuel drive and he won. Kiwon Waldron, age 19, hails from Hamilton, Bermuda where he has been driving Standardbred ponies.

In the third race he was able to lead from start to finish in 2:05.4 with the pacer Shemaksmefelunreal, who is sired by Sunshine Beach from the No Pan Intended mare, Dreamfair Orchid. She is trained by Michel Allard and owned by Rene Allard of Matamoras, PA.

"I watched Kiwon drive last winter when I was in Bermuda," Rene Allard said. "I saw him win the FFA race there. He is a natural and I saw good talent in him and asked him to come to Quebec this summer and get more experience driving Standardbreds. He has a very bright future."

Waldron made it a driver-trainer double with Michel Allard, winning the 8th race pace with Jeffs Journey in 1:59.2.

Other two-year-old winners on the program were the trotter Major Bay (Amigo Hall - B Cor Bonita) in 2:08 for driver David Pilon and trainer Francis Richard; the pacer Saloon Magic (He's Watching - Ok Bravo) in 2:05 for driver Stephane Brosseau and trainer Marc Andre Simoneau; a trot to the filly Muscle Beauty (Muscle Mass - Ocean Mist Beauty) for driver Pascal Berube and trainer Serge Nadeau in 2:09.1.

The final two-year-old race was the fastest of the day. Sophie's Destiny, a daughter of Delmarvalous - Tina's Bliss, cut all the fractions and won by a dozen lengths in 2:03.2. She was driven by Stephane Brosseau, who trains the filly.

There was also an exhibition Monte (under saddle) trot race held with four contestants. The winner was R Rkadabra with jockey Anne-Marie Demers in 2:06.2 over Marie-Eve Jean riding VictoryCari.

In the tenth race a track record was set as the race for pacers was only a half-mile long. Allstar Seelster ($3.30) and driver Stephane Brosseau led from start to finish, parking out Too Much Duncan (Pierre Luc Roy) to a :26.3 first quarter. Allstar Seelster went on to win by four open lengths in :55.1. The world record is :54.2.

The highest win price of the season was set in the 9th race pace when driver Eric Beausoleil upset the field with Flashjack Soleil at odds of 36-1. They won the race in 2:00 and paid $74.20 to win.

Stephane Brosseau led all drivers with three wins. There were three trainers, Francis Richard, Michel Allard and Marc Andrea Simoneau, who each had two winners from their stable.

Throughout the afternoon on Saturday, fans were treated to special drawings, rides in a double-seat sulky and rides in the starting gate. There was also free balloon art and face painting for the children.

The Festival of Racing continues on Sunday. First race post time is 1:00 pm. For a free race program, visit www.quebecjockeyclub.com.