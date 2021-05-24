LPR puts on driving clinic at Hippodrome 3R

Trois-Rivieres, QC - It did not take very long for harness racing driver Louis-Philippe Roy (LPR) to make his presence known at the Hippodrome 3R (H3R) on Sunday. The three-time O'Brien Award winning driver started right off on a positive note in winning the very first race.

Under urging from trainer Carl Duguay to come and drive at H3R as LPR prepares for racing to resume in Ontario, LPR rewarded Duguay, winning the first race pace with Independence Time from post 8.

They were parked first-over from the half mile marker and Independence Time was up to the task for LPR, winning by a half length in 1:57 and paying $22.20 to win.

INDEPENDENCE TIME REPLAY

LPR was not done yet with Duguay's horses. In the fifth race Preferred 2-3 Trot, LPR sent Eau Naturelle out of the gate from post seven, was parked three-wide around the first turn, finally getting the lead past the opening quarter mile in :28.3.

From there Eau Naturelle led the rest of the one-mile trot, winning by three-quarters of a length in 1:59.2 and paying $8.30 to win. Eau Naturelle is owned and trained by Carl Duguay of Trois-Rivieres.

The story continues with LPR and Carl Duguay in the 7th race Preferred 2-3 Pace where Y C Easy comes first over at the half mile, clears to the lead and goes on to win in a romp by four and one-half lengths in 1:56.4. The 8/5 favorite paid $5.20 to win.

One of the races that LPR did not win was the 8th race Preferred Trot.

Two-time winner Severus Hanover (Stephane Brosseau) shot out of the gate from post five and jumped right on the early lead with Seeyou Men (Guy Gagnon) also leaving and grabbing the two-hole spot to the first quarter in :28.3.

As the field came to the half mile marker in :58.4, Franks Angel (Marie Claude Auger) came first-over, giving race favorite Profound Paragon (Jean Bernard Renaud), an invader from Ontario, second-over cover.

In the backstretch, Renaud took Profound Paragon three-wide, looping Franks Angel and was then face-to-face with Severus Hanover at the three-quarters in 1:29.1.

Coming down the stretch, Profound Paragon collared Severus Hanover and put him away as they went on to win by one and one-quarter lengths in 1:58.3. Severus Hanover was second with Seeyou Men third.

PROFOUND PARAGON REPLAY

It was the first win in two starts this year for Profound Paragon. The four-year-old mare by Muscle Mass is trained by Francis Richard and owned by Julie Walker of Ontario and Steven Titus of Pennsylvania. She paid $5.00 to win.

LPR was not done winning races at H3R. He scored his fourth triumph of the day in the 9th race with Free Proof ($3.80) in 1:59.

The tenth race Preferred 1-2 Pace saw Veneno (Stephane Brosseau) trade early leads with Maracasso (Stephane Gendron) and then Sports Authority (Tyler Jones) before taking the lead for good. He went on to win with ease by two lengths in 1:56.1.

Another Ontario invader, Veneno is a seven-year-old gelded son of Real Artist. He is trained by Brosseau for owners Jean-Francois Reid and Maurice Howle of Quebec. He paid $13.40 to win.

Track Notes: Louis Philippe Roy ended the day with five winners. Carl Duguay led all trainers with three wins. Due to having so many horses qualified to race at H3R, the Quebec Jockey Club will start racing on Friday's beginning next week (May 28). The Friday program will get underway at 4:00 pm in addition to the Sunday afternoon program at 12:30 pm. For additional information, visit www.hippodrome3r.ca.