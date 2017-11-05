LPR returns to the Hippodrome 3R on Sunday

Trois-Rivieres, QC - Harness racing driver Louis-Philippe Roy (LPR), the second leading dash winning driver (319 wins) and third leading money winning driver (C$5 million) in all of Canada this year, returns from the WEG circuit in Toronto, to his home track at the Hippodrome 3R on Sunday to compete in seven of the ten races on the program.

"I had an opportunity to come back home this Sunday and am taking it," LPR said. "It's my world at H3R. I have many supporters. These are the people who gave me my first chances to race professionally and, of course, I always look forward to coming back and competing."

LPR has been on a whirlwind tour as of late.

"In the last few week," LPR said. "I've had the chance to race at two tracks I have never be at before, last Friday at Hoosier Park, Indiana in the Breeders Crown and during September at the Red Mile in Lexington, Kentucky.

"The weather was not so great at Hoosier Park, but it was a very nice place to compete," LPR added. "And my experience at the Red Mile was super. What a great track it is. I was lucky enough to drive a couple of Rene Allard's horses and during the week to jog a few. It's like racing on a carpet. You can't even hear the sounds of the horse's hooves.

"This all gave me a great taste of the Grand Circuit," LPR said. "I hope I can race more in these events next year. I would be very receptive to do it if the opportunity comes about."

LPR's talents will be put to the test in the feature race, the Invitational Pace in the eighth race where he will be driving the Allard's Stables Crombie A from post three.

Only a two-time winner this season in 25 starts, the Australian-bred 11-year-old stallion by Life Sign draws a good inside post for the first time in six starts for trainer Michel Allard.

His main competition will come from the 5/2 morning line favorite, Bali, in post seven for trainer/driver Marie Claude Auger and the Auger Family of Trois-Rivieres.

In his last start, Bali, who was driven then by Sylvain Lacaille, wired the field in a romp at H3R, winning by six open lengths in 1:53.3 for his tenth triumph of the season. He has now won three of his last four starts.

The other return winner in the field is Sports Authority from the rail for driver Pierre Luc Roy. He wired the field in the mud last week at H3R in 2:00.3 on a sloppy track that allowed three seconds. He has prior miles in 1:54.2 at H3R and earlier this season won in 1:52.4 for trainer Maxime Velaye.

Other contenders in the field include National Debt (post eight), Atomic Million AM (post six) and the lone mare in the field, Rainbow Palace (post two).

With rain in the forecast for Sunday's program, LPR was reminded about the last time he drove on a sloppy track at H3R, when he won eight races on the program. Can he do that well again?

"That was just a super day," LPR said. "I would love nothing more than to have another day like that this Sunday."

First race post time Sunday is 12:30 pm. For a free race program visit, www.quebecjockeyclub.com.