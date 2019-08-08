La Grace wins Deutsches Filly Derby in Germany

Everyone is happy in the winner's circle after La Grace won the German Trotting Oaks

The Jean Pierre Dubois bred La Grace (3f Muscle Hill-Le Reve) took the Saturday Berlin Mariendorf featured Deutsches Stuteri Oaks (purse 82,775€, 1900 meters autostart, 12 starters) as the 1.2/1 favorite.

Michael Nimczyk teamed the winner for trainer Wolfgang Nimczyk. The 6/1 Rock My Dreams (3f Gustav Diamant-Nucedicocio Rex) was second for Josef Franzl, ahead of 12.6/1 outsider Jetway Fortuna (3f Donato Hanover-Saratoga Yankee). Race time was 1.13.4kr.

The excellent Saturday program also showcased the Super Trot Cup (purse 70,000€, 2500 meters autostart) that went to 13.6/1 Fabio Bianco (Ufo Kievetshof-Waterlily Bochoeve) handled by Rob T. De Vlieger. Zefiro Dei Cedr (Wishing Stone-Ninfa Degli Dei) was second for Joakim Lovgren and third went to Pocahontas Diamant (Look de Star-Ianira Dei) reined by Alessandro Gocciadoro. Race time was 1.13.8kr.

The Monte Derby (purse 20,000€, 1900 meters autostart) saw 2/1 Zauni (g, Quite Easy-Nice Try Diamant) score for Ronja Walter for trainer Manfred Walter. Hambo Transs R was next with jockey Michelle Monster aboard for trainer Paul Hagoort. Third was O’Sunday with Stephanie Werder in the irons. Race time was a record 1.11.5kr.

Earlier on the card was the Eduard Winter Deutsches Stuten Derby Finale B (10,000€ purse, 1900 meters, 12 starters) that went to 6.2/1 Marylan Monroe with Michael Nimczyk aboard. She bested Versailles Diamant and reinsman Robin Bakker and third finishing Jamaica Ferr that was piloted by Rob T. De Vlieger. Race time was 1.15.4kr.

The August 3rd Auktion Berlin produced several well-received sale leaders:

Leroy Scott (Trixton) 85,000€ to Leendert Gerrits

Latina di Baia S (Trixton) 75,000€ to Stall Antonshof

Obsession Bo (Muscle Hill) 65,000€ to Chelsea Srls

Silvertail (Ready Cash) to Tramontom Srl

The sale average was 19,677€

Berlin-Mariendorf, Berlintrab, Trotto.de, Auktion Berlin files/photos

Thomas H. Hicks