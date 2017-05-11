Day At The Track

Ladies International Championship

04:38 AM 11 May 2017 NZST
Enzo Nova with Camille Levesque (FR) in race six, time 1.16.3kr
The Malta Racing Club held the Ladies International Championship
The Malta Racing Club Photo
Enzo Nova with Camille Levesque (FR) in race six, time 1.16.3kr
The Malta Racing Club Photo
The Malta Racing Club
The Malta Racing Club Photo
The Malta Racing Club
The Malta Racing Club Photo
On Sunday at Malta Racing Club was held the Ladies International Championship with 19 nations represented and contested in four harness racing events, each raced over 2140 meters autostart. The top point winners were Maria Giovanna Bortolanza of Italy, followed by Ronate Aarlie of Norway and Gedvile Vinslauskaite of Lithuania.

The race winners were Italy’s Maria Giovanna Bortolana (with Tirana CN, 1.19.9kr), Lithuania’s Gedvile Vinclauskaite (Coup de Vent, 1.17.7kr), Sweden’s Patricia Gordin (Jezzira, 1.16.7kr), and Camille Levesque (Enzo Nova, 1.16.3kr). Norway’s Ronate Aarlie finished second in both of her races.

Countries represented were: Germany, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, Malta, Norway, Netherlands, Republique Tcheque, Russia, Slovenia, Sweden and Switzerland. 

Event replay follows: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P-zl0IFsuxQ

Thomas H. Hicks

