On Sunday at Malta Racing Club was held the Ladies International Championship with 19 nations represented and contested in four harness racing events, each raced over 2140 meters autostart. The top point winners were Maria Giovanna Bortolanza of Italy, followed by Ronate Aarlie of Norway and Gedvile Vinslauskaite of Lithuania.

The race winners were Italy’s Maria Giovanna Bortolana (with Tirana CN, 1.19.9kr), Lithuania’s Gedvile Vinclauskaite (Coup de Vent, 1.17.7kr), Sweden’s Patricia Gordin (Jezzira, 1.16.7kr), and Camille Levesque (Enzo Nova, 1.16.3kr). Norway’s Ronate Aarlie finished second in both of her races.

Countries represented were: Germany, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, Malta, Norway, Netherlands, Republique Tcheque, Russia, Slovenia, Sweden and Switzerland.

Event replay follows: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P-zl0IFsuxQ