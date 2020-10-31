Lady Chaos lunges to Breeders Crown glory

ANDERSON, Ind. -- Once finding clearance in the open stretch, even money favorite Lady Chaos lunged and clung to the lead to hold off Mazzarati and win the $600,000 Breeders Crown 2-year-old filly harness racing trot on Friday (Oct. 30) at Harrah's Hoosier Park.



Parked to a :27.1 first quarter, Lady Chaos cleared the lead entering the backstretch with Mazzarati settling for the pocket and Iteration racing third. Presto, caught wide from the start, pressed forward to challenge and then take command from Lady Chaos past a :57.1 half.



Iteration tipped first-over entering the far turn and marched towards new leader Presto nearing three-quarters in 1:26, edging to a narrow lead as Presto faltered off the turn. Splash Blue Chip charged to the center of the course, but stalled in her bid as Lady Chaos dove into the passing lane to take the lead while pursued by Mazzarati -- who angled deeper into the open stretch. Mazzarati dug into Lady Chaos through the final sixteenth, but the Linda Toscano-trained Cantab Hall filly kept her late foe narrowly at bay in 1:54.4. Splash Blue Chip finished third, with Ima Diamond Babe rallying for fourth.





"Everybody is going to try and get into position, take shots. It's expected," driver David Miller said after the race. "The trip actually worked out good. I mean, I got parked around the first turn, but she got to the lead and relaxed. Yannick came at her pretty hard, so I followed her around the turn and into the stretch. And my [filly] had a lot of trot finishing."



Now a six-time winner in 10 starts, Lady Chaos has accrued $560,803 for owners Richard Gutnick, Thomas Pontone, Joseph Lozito Jr. and Enviro Stables Ltd. Linda Toscano trains the filly bred by Lindy Farms of Connecticut and AV And Son Bloodstock LLC.



"I loved her from the minute we bought her," Toscano said after the race. "She's done everything right -- we had a couple of glitches along the way, but she really rose to the occasion tonight. I'm tickled. The horses are what drive me here, and the horses are what keep me here. I'm blessed to have an incredible group of owners who have confidence in me and entrust me with animals like this. I couldn't be more happy."



Lady Chaos paid $4.00 to win.