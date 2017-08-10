Day At The Track

Lady Shadow gets a stay

10:20 AM 10 Aug 2017 NZST
Lady Shadow
Lady Shadow
Lady Shadow

The owners of Lady Shadow are pleased to announce that the Horse Racing Appeal Panel of the AGCO in Ontario has issued a stay of the 90 day rule such that Lady Shadow will be permitted to race on the harness racing WEG circuit effective immediately. 

"It is our intention to enter Lady Shadow in an overnight race at Mohawk next weekend," Said attorney/co-owner Howard Taylor.

"It is further our intention to enter Lady Shadow in the Artiscape at Tioga on August 27

"While we do recognize that Tioga Downs is owned by Jeff Gural, it is our sincere hope that he will allow this great mare race in light of the Canadian action.

"We look forward to watching what we hope will continue to be a successful season. 

"While we did contemplate selling Lady Shadow due to our limited racing opportunities, this is a once in a lifetime mare and we felt that we could not part with her." Taylor concluded. 

