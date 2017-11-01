Lady Shadow sells for $310,000

Champion pacing mare Lady Shadow p,5,1:48.1s ($1,905,144), who finished a hard fought third in last week's Breeders Crown at Hoosier Park, sold to harness racing trainer Richard Banca of New Jersey for $310,000 in an onGait.com hosted auction on Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 31).

The 6-year-old daughter of Shadow Play fell just short of defending her Crown title, getting caught right near the wire by Pure Country and Bedroomconfessions.

Lady Shadow should be leaving Canada soon and land in the Metropolitan New York area before continuing her brilliant race career.

from onGait.com