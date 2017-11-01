Day At The Track

Lady Shadow sells for $310,000

10:38 AM 01 Nov 2017 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Lady Shadow, harness racing
Lady Shadow
New Image Media Photo

Champion pacing mare Lady Shadow p,5,1:48.1s ($1,905,144), who finished a hard fought third in last week's Breeders Crown at Hoosier Park, sold to harness racing trainer Richard Banca of New Jersey for $310,000 in an onGait.com hosted auction on Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 31).

The 6-year-old daughter of Shadow Play fell just short of defending her Crown title, getting caught right near the wire by Pure Country and Bedroomconfessions.

Lady Shadow should be leaving Canada soon and land in the Metropolitan New York area before continuing her brilliant race career.

from onGait.com

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Miller duo look to graduate
01-Nov-2017 10:11 AM NZDT
Lady Shadow sells for $310,000
01-Nov-2017 10:11 AM NZDT
First-of-its-kind wager begins Saturday, Nov 4
01-Nov-2017 06:11 AM NZDT
Breeders Crown champs score big in Poll
01-Nov-2017 06:11 AM NZDT
Prix d'Amerique trip Raffle is ready
01-Nov-2017 05:11 AM NZDT
All Charged Up takes Pompano feature
01-Nov-2017 04:11 AM NZDT
Chris Page notches career win 4,000
31-Oct-2017 16:10 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News