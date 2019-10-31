Lance Justice weighs up retirement

Lance Justice is considering calling time on his extraordinary driving career, with upcoming steers in Bendigo’s Veterans’ Race and Wayville’s Black Friday Bash a potential swansong.

Justice revealed he was “tossing up whether to hand the reins in” while talking to Paul Campbell ahead of Bendigo’s November 8 Legends Night, featuring the Oxley Feed Mills Veteran Drivers Trot and the Victorian Harness Racing Hall Of Fame awards.

“I’ve had a pretty good run of it,” Justice said. “I’ve driven over 3000 winners, I think I’m top three or four in the state, still behind Gavin (Lang) and Chris (Alford), and Kerryn (Manning’s) there alongside me.”

Justice has had 3015 victories from more than 17,000 starts, which stretch back to 1984-85 and have yielded his connections more than $17 million in stakes.

“I thought about it a month ago, retiring, and thought I can’t retire until after the series at Bendigo,” Justice said. “Then Wayville rang up … and said can you come over and drive there because you won it last year. I will weigh my options up after those two nights.”

Wayville, which attracted a huge crowd on return last year, will be on December 13.

Bendigo's November 8 Legends Night kicks off at 5pm with an awards night and inductions into the Victorian Harness Racing Hall of Fame.

