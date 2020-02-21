Lance would love an ounce of luck

He's one of Victoria's most experienced and successful harness racing competitors, but Lance Justice admits that he will be relying on a fair amount of luck at Ararat tonight.

Justice will be chasing back-to-back wins in the $35,000 Renown Silverware G3 Ararat Pacing Cup with remarkable comeback pacer Love Ina Chevy.

"We are facing a difficult task from our barrier draw (outside the back row), but the horse is racing in great form at the moment," Justice said.

"But he does have a bit going for him-he's just so consistent and tries his heart out every time we turn up at the races," he said.

Love Ina Chevy ( Jeremes Jet -Chevyover (Holmes Hanover), raced by long-time staunch industry supporter Colin Croft, has 23 wins and 24 placings from 122 starts for over $250,000.

The gelding was unplaced in the Cobram Cup early last month but then bounced back into the winner's circle at Melton on February 1 in a $20,000 race. And he hasn't been far away in his past couple either with a fourth in the Echuca Cup and then third at Melton last Saturday.

"In an ideal world, these country cups could be done on random barrier draws or even reverted back to standing starts-we've got a NR of 101 which makes it very hard," Justice said.

"I haven't really been aiming at the country cups, just getting in what we can. However, I may look at the Mildura Cup carnival. I enjoy it up there and this will more than likely be the horse's last season," he said.

The Love Ina Chevy feelgood story is just phenomenal - overcoming the odds and, remarkably with a happy ending.

In January 2016, the then four-year-old was found collapsed in his grassy paddock.

"We are almost certain it was the result of a snakebite. We battled for days to stabilize him. He was trussed up in the air and after the major operation, there was blow-up mattresses under him for support. He needed constant massaging as well," Justice said.

"After probably six weeks he still wasn't able to get up on his own - we used to have to help him. So this went on until day 42 and I remember telling him that it was time he started doing it by himself," he said.

Love Ina Chevy did. His return to the racetrack in October was a victory in itself - but it's just continued to get better and better.

"He's running quicker times than he could ever do before," Justice said.

"There are still some issues resulting from the bite, such as he now gets colds and bugs very easily, but he has a strong constitution to get him over these hurdles."

Justice said the Ararat Cup had attracted a fantastic field including General Dodge, Sicario, Our Millionaire and Deedenuto.

Club president Tony Bond agreed by saying the field was one of the best for many years.

"We are very happy because all of the runners are in sparkling form," Bond said.

"Apart from the action out on the track, there will be entertainment and giveaways during the night. We've booked a highly talented musician, the punters club will be in operation as well as a heap of other highlights," he said.

"The meeting is always a popular one on the calendars of most harness racing fans, so we're expecting a huge crowd."

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura