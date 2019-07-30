Landmark deal to benefit Tasmanian racing

Corporate bookmaking firm Ladbrokes is to sponsor Tasmanian racing for at least the next three years.
The lucrative package will include naming rights for the three major tracks and three major cups.
From Thursday, the tracks will be re-branded Ladbrokes Racing Centre Mowbray, Ladbrokes Park Elwick and Ladbrokes All Weather Spreyton.
All thoroughbred, harness and greyhound racing clubs will be part of the new agreement.
Tasracing chief executive Paul Eriksson said Tasracing and the clubs were excited about the new partnership.
"Sponsorship revenue and the level of marketing support offered to clubs across all codes is set to increase significantly under this deal," he said.
"The partnership also allows Tasracing to continue to broaden its promotion of Tasmanian racing to the national market thanks to Ladbrokes' extensive customer-base and marketing investment."
Ladbrokes Australia CEO Jason Scott said Ladbrokes had developed a proud legacy of supporting the Australian racing industry and its participants.
"The chance to partner with greyhounds, harness and thoroughbreds ... in the progressive Tasmanian market was simply too good to refuse," he said.
"Like Ladbrokes, Tasracing and its clubs have displayed a desire to think outside the square and to innovate and we look forward to partnering with them on their quest for growth."
The landmark deal further delivers on the Hodgman Majority Liberal Government’s commitment to ensure Tasmania’s racing industry continues to grow, with the economic benefits reaching far outside the track course.
Tasmania’s racing industry injects around $103 million a year into the State’s economy and supports jobs in rural and regional areas, with over 5,000 Tasmanians either employed or participating in the industry.
By Greg Mansfield