Landy hopes to create another Historic memory

There is no question Goshen Historic Track is special to Harry Landy. He first visited the upstate New York oval at the age of 9 as a participant in the Harness Racing Youth League. Five years later, Landy won his driving debut in a matinee race at Historic Track and over the next two years he collected 10 more matinee triumphs there.

In 2013, Landy enjoyed an unforgettable day at Historic Track, driving Useful Hanover to victory in a Landmark Stakes for his first Grand Circuit triumph. Useful Hanover, making his career debut, overcame a 15-length deficit to beat Stevensville, who in his previous start won a division of the Pennsylvania All-Stars.

On Sunday, the 28-year-old Landy will return to Historic Track for another Landmark Stakes, this time with 3-year-old filly pacer Chuppah On.

"I always support Goshen; I love it," Landy said. "Every year I look forward to hopefully having a horse to go there and try to win a race. There is a lot of history there and it's really cool to win a race there. It's a special place."

Sunday's Landmark Stakes were originally scheduled in July as part of harness racing's Hall of Fame weekend in Goshen. Racing at Historic Track and the Hall of Fame inductions at the adjacent Harness Racing Museum and Hall of Fame were postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hall of Fame inductions for the class of 2020 will take place in July 2021.

Five Landmark Stakes and eight New York Sire Stakes County Fair finals will be contested Sunday. No spectators other than owners with reservations will be allowed at Historic Track, but the races will be live streamed beginning with the pre-show at 11 a.m. (EDT). First-race post time is Noon, with the Landmark Stakes topping the card. The link to the live stream can be found Sunday morning at www.nysirestakes.com and www.goshenhistorictrack.com.

Landy has cut down on driving over the past several years to focus on training, but he will drive Chuppah On and always looks forward to driving at Historic Track. His win with Useful Hanover, a horse he co-owned with trainer Blake MacIntosh, seven years ago ranks as a top moment in his career.

"At no point going to Goshen did I think I was going to win," Landy said. "Stevensville was much the best. If it were a betting race, he would have been like 1-9 and I would have been 300-1 or some crazy number.

"Down the lane, I was like, I'm going to catch him. It was cool. If I had to think of one of the coolest races I've won, it's that one."

Chuppah On is a homebred daughter of Art Major out of Bell On Wheels. She is trained by Landy, who also trained and drove Bell On Wheels during her final three seasons on the racetrack. She was Saratoga's Pacing Mare of the Year in 2013.

"Bell On Wheels was the first good mare that I had," Landy said. "She was an unbelievable horse. I'm really excited about all of her babies."

Chuppah On has won five of 15 career races, with four of her victories coming on half-mile ovals. Last year she was fourth-placed-third in the Landmark Stakes for 2-year-old filly pacers at half-mile Historic Track.

"She's coming into it real strong, she's feeling good, and she's the right kind of horse to win at Goshen," Landy said. "She loves to pass horses. If I could work out a good trip, that would be pretty cool. I think she's got a good chance. I'm really looking forward to it."

For Sunday's complete entries at Historic Track, click here.