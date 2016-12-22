Lanercost produces first Qualifier

Former star harness racing pacer Lanercost is now on the board. As a sire.

The dual Derby winner had his first qualifier yesterday (Tuesday) at Albion Park when Mighty Montana finished third in a 1660m trial against older rivals.

Minion Girl won the trial rating 1:58.3 while Mighty Montana was personally timed in 2:00.4.

Mighty Montana, a bay gelding from the Bettor's Delight mare Precious Montana is bred and raced by Dean Shannon, the owner of Lanercost.

And just like Lanercost , Mighty Montana is prepared by leading horseman Darrel Graham.

“This guy has been a sensible type from the day he entered my stables, he’s a good size and he moves particularly well. Adam (Sanderson – driver) said he was really happy with his trial, he was easy to drive and wanted to be out there and competing.” Graham said.

Lanercost, a striking son of Courage Under Fire is standing again this season at famed Queensland nursery, Burwood Stud at Pittsworth on the Darling Downs.

The early reports on his progeny have been very pleasing while his current foals are correct and intelligent individuals.

“He’s leaving really nice types, both colts and fillies and the owners are really happy so that’s a good start for his siring career. As we know, he was a brilliant racehorse and he’s got a great pedigree being a son of the mighty Courage Under Fire .” Burwood Studmaster Noel Denning said.

“I’m not surprised that he’s got a qualifier already, he was a natural two-year-old himself and his pedigree suggests that they should go early. He’s a Direct Scooter line stallion and they should all have the speed factor about them.” Denning added.

Several leading stables inspected and bought his progeny at the Queensland sales last year, both the Australian Pacing Gold and Redcliffe Yearling Sales.

Expect to see plenty more of the Lanercost progeny stepping out in the New Year.

Lanercost stands at a fee of $1650 (GST inclusive).

Also standing at Burwood is perennial performer Cammibest ($1200 – GST inclusive) and trotting stallion Brylin Boyz ($1650 – GST inclusive).