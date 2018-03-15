Last chance to nominate for $200,000 Pace

Trois-Rivieres, QC - Tomorrow, Thursday, March 15 is the final day for anyone with a promising four-year-old pacer to nominate to the 2018 $200,000 Prix D'Ete at the Hippodrome 3R.

This stakes event is one of only a handful of opportunities restricted to just four-year-old pacers. The Prix D'Ete is the showcase stakes event of the season at the Hippodrome 3R and will take place on Sunday, August 19 in 2018.

Continued from 2017 in the conditions for the race is that horses that finish 6th through 8th, will each get $1,000.

To make nomination payments, owner/trainers can go to www.standardbredcanada.ca or to www.quebecjockeyclub.com and get the necessary nomination forms.

Please note there are no supplemental payments allowed for the Prix D'Ete. This first nomination payment must be made to be eligible.

The Prix D'Ete, once the richest and most prestigious race in Canada, was revived by the Quebec Jockey Club back in 2013.

The inaugural revival saw Jimmy Takter's Sunfire Blue Chip set the all-age Canadian and track record at 3R in 1:50.3. That record was tied the following year with All Bet's Off scoring for the Ron Burke Stable.

Then Harness Horse of the Year, Wiggle It Jiggleit, came to 3R for Team Teague in 2018, only to come up second best to the Burke's Stable's Rockin Ron in a classic battle over a sloppy track in 1:52.

Last year it was the Jimmy Takter Stable winning the Prix D'Ete for the second time as Western Fame and driver Trevor Henry wired the field in 1:53.2.

The 2018 race season gets underway at the Hippodrome 3R on Sunday, April 22 with first race post time at 12:50 pm.