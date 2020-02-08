Last-to-first for Kaitlyn N

YONKERS, NY, Friday, February 7, 2019-- A last-to-first Kaitlyn N (Jason Bartlett, $4.90) picked off her four harness racing rivals Friday night (Feb. 7th), winning Yonkers Raceway's $40,000 Filly and Mare Open Handicap Pace.

Watching from the outside post position in the quintet, favored Kaitlyn N was at the rear as Itty Bitty (Dan Dube) led through early intervals of :27.3 and :57.2.

Pole-sitter Wishy Washy Girl (Joe Bongiorno) was pocketed and Feelin' Red Hot (George Brennan) eventually moved first-up from fourth.

The later engaged the leader in and out of a 1:25.3 three-quarters, with a second-over Kaitlyn N getting dragged into contention.

The people's preference then moved widest and fastest through the lane, prevailing by a length-and-a-half in 1:54.4.

A reserved Sandy Win (Eric Goodell) did get into second, with Wishy Washy Girl, Itty Bitty and Feelin' Red Hot rounding out the order of finishers/payees.

For Kaitlyn N, a 7-year-old Down Under daughter of American Ideal co-owned by (trainer) Richard Banca and James & Barbara Boese, it was a winning seasonal debut. The exacta paid $25.20, with neither triple nor superfecta wagering offered.