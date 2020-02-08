Day At The Track

Last-to-first for Kaitlyn N

05:34 PM 08 Feb 2020 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Kaitlyn N
Kaitlyn N and driver Jason Bartlett
Besjon Doda Photo

YONKERS, NY, Friday, February 7, 2019-- A last-to-first Kaitlyn N (Jason Bartlett, $4.90) picked off her four harness racing rivals Friday night (Feb. 7th), winning Yonkers Raceway's $40,000 Filly and Mare Open Handicap Pace.

Watching from the outside post position in the quintet, favored Kaitlyn N was at the rear as Itty Bitty (Dan Dube) led through early intervals of :27.3 and :57.2.

Pole-sitter Wishy Washy Girl (Joe Bongiorno) was pocketed and Feelin' Red Hot (George Brennan) eventually moved first-up from fourth.

The later engaged the leader in and out of a 1:25.3 three-quarters, with a second-over Kaitlyn N getting dragged into contention.

The people's preference then moved widest and fastest through the lane, prevailing by a length-and-a-half in 1:54.4.

 

A reserved Sandy Win (Eric Goodell) did get into second, with Wishy Washy Girl, Itty Bitty and Feelin' Red Hot rounding out the order of finishers/payees.

For Kaitlyn N, a 7-year-old Down Under daughter of American Ideal co-owned by (trainer) Richard Banca and James & Barbara Boese, it was a winning seasonal debut. The exacta paid $25.20, with neither triple nor superfecta wagering offered.

by Frank Drucker, for Yonkers Raceway

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

New betting menu yields big Payoffs
08-Feb-2020 18:02 PM NZDT
Last-to-first for Kaitlyn N
08-Feb-2020 17:02 PM NZDT
Racing at Northville Downs gets reprieve
08-Feb-2020 16:02 PM NZDT
Pompano Park to race next year
08-Feb-2020 12:02 PM NZDT
Checks On The Way arrives in Open
08-Feb-2020 12:02 PM NZDT
Mister Spot A picks perfect spot for score
08-Feb-2020 11:02 AM NZDT
Open Trot attracts Pridecrest
08-Feb-2020 10:02 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News