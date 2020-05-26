New Victorian sire a versatile partner

Lather Up and Montrell Teague winning the 2018 Pepsi North America Cup.

Lather Up , the equal fastest harness racing horse of all-time and a member of the dominant Cam Fella sire line from a maternal family bereft of the blood of Western Hanover, Abercrombie and co, provides broodmare owners with a number of options for their matrons.

The brilliant, young stallion – he was foaled in 2015 - is bred on the Bettor’s Delight over Christian Cullen / In The Pocket cross, one of the golden crosses of Australasian racing today. No fewer than five million dollar earners have emanated from this cross, as depicted in Table A.

As an extension to this theory, Lather Up, though twice removed from Bettor’s Delight, should nick particularly well with the daughters of the numerous Direct Scooter line stallions in the southern hemisphere. They include In The Pocket, Christian Cullen, Courage Under Fire, Mach Three, Somebeachsomewhere, Extreme Three, Royal Mattjesty, Changeover, Tinted Cloud, Rob Roy Mattgregor and others.

However, as Table B shows, Bettor’s Delight is nicking even more successfully with mares from a wide variety of other sire lines. Bettor’s Delight has produced million dollar winners from daughters of Artsplace, Albatross, Cam Fella, Jate Lobell, Beach Towel and Most Happy Fella sons, grandsons and great grandsons.

As Table B exemplifies, Lather Up should prove a suitable match for all mares by Artsplace, Western Hanover, Albatross, Cam Fella sire line stallions and others. These include daughters of Art Major, Perfect Art, Albert Albert, Grinfromeartoear, Sportswriter, Artiscape, Dream Away, Modern Art, Astreos, Badlands Hanover, Western Terror, American Ideal, Ponder, Jereme’s Jet, Holmes Hanover, Torado Hanover, Tompkins Hanover, Fake Left, Armbro Operative, Presidential Ball and Pacific Fella.

Lather Up

Table C is for your interest and shows the progeny of Bettor's Delight dam sires of the million dollar plus earners in North America.

TABLE A

Leading Stakes winners by Bettor’s Delight from Direct Scooter line mares

Horse Stakes Damsire Dam Grandsire

Lazarus $4,125,988 Christian Cullen In The Pocket

Chicago Bull $1,776,980 Christian Cullen In The Pocket

The Gold Ace $1,180,401 In The Pocket Direct Scooter

Ohoka Punter $1,177,323 Christian Cullen In The Pocket

Texican $1,035,016 In The Pocket Direct Scooter

Dream Out Loud $998,243 In The Pocket Direct Scooter

Highview Tommy $990,015 Christian Cullen In The Pocket

Thefixer $978,500 Christian Cullen In The Pocket

Flaming Flutter $815,235 In The Pocket Direct Scooter

Bettor’s Strike $789,864 In The Pocket Direct Scooter

Spanish Armada $787,470 Christian Cullen In The Pocket

The More The Bettor $745,729 In The Pocket Direct Scooter

Mossdale Conner $589,134 In The Pocket Direct Scooter

Let’s Chase The Dream $587,701 Christian Cullen In The Pocket

Belle Of Montana $574,305 Christian Cullen In The Pocket

Galactic Star $529,722 Christian Cullen In The Pocket

Katy Perry $517,733 In The Pocket Direct Scooter

Maxim $494,436 In The Pocket Direct Scooter

Jesse Duke $451,356 In The Pocket Direct Scooter

None Bettor $445,233 Christian Cullen In The Pocket

Im Anothermasterpiece $444,980 Christian Cullen In The Pocket

Pa’s Ultimate Delight $424,185 Christian Cullen In The Pocket

Lachie Maguire $420,767 In The Pocket Direct Scooter

Hurricane Harley $419,340 Christian Cullen In The Pocket

Wrapper’s Delight $414,224 Christian Cullen In The Pocket

Motu Premier $391,078 In The Pocket Direct Scooter

Ohoka’s Bundy $388,148 In The Pocket Direct Scooter

Better B Chevron $387,171 In The Pocket Direct Scooter

Self Assured $362,241 Christian Cullen In The Pocket

Bettorthanspecial $353,586 Christian Cullen In The Pocket

My Kiwi Mate $349,632 In The Pocket Direct Scooter

Dancing Diamonds $343,276 In The Pocket Direct Scooter

Stormont Czar $333,840 Christian Cullen In The Pocket

Gina Grace $318,951 In The Pocket Direct Scooter

Our Bettor Spirits $310,633 In The Pocket Direct Scooter

Willow $304,416 In The Pocket Direct Scooter

Ana Malak $300,611 Tinted Cloud In The Pocket

God Send $293,077 Christian Cullen In The Pocket

Ashley Locaz $275,934 Christian Cullen In The Pocket

Express Stride $273,605 Christian Cullen In The Pocket

Zach Maguire $266,255 Christian Cullen In The Pocket

Burnaholeinmypocket $262,188 Christian Cullen In The Pocket

Roman Stride $261,513 Direct Scooter Sampson Direct

Linda Lovegrace $257,618 In The Pocket Direct Scooter

Musical Delight $248,940 In The Pocket Direct Scooter

Dr Susan $246,883 Mach Three Matt’s Scooter

Bettor's Delight

TABLE B

Leading Stakes winners by Bettor’s Delight from non-Direct Scooter line mares

Horse Stakes Damsire Dam Grandsire

Bit Of A Legend $2,667,957 Soky’s Atom Albatross

Tiger Tara $2,375,065 Dream Away Artsplace

Beautide $2,183,132 Ticket To Heaven No Nukes

Have Faith In Me $1,693,187 B G’s Bunny Albatross

Adore Me $1,667,029 B G’s Bunny Albatross

Dream About Me $1,375,085 Dream Away Artsplace

Caribbean Blaster $1,113,677 Safely Kept Jate Lobell

Spankem $1,077,582 Holmes Hanover Albatross

Arden Rooney $1,070,230 Walton Hanover Big Towner

Bettor’s Fire $1,038,177 Sands A Flyin Beach Towel

Bettor Cover Lover $1,026,427 What’s Next Most Happy Fella

Ultimate Machete $823,896 Armbro Operative Cam Fella

Border Control $767,692 Artsplace Abercrombie

Piccadilly Princess $733,842 Holmes Hanover Albatross

Carabella $693,615 Artsplace Abercrombie

Alberto Contador $674,458 Albert Albert Abercrombie

Five Card Draw $654,090 Butler B G Albatross

Partyon $638,261 Beach Towel French Chef

Suave Stuey Lombo $587,032 Classic Garry Garry Rowan

Aussie Made Lombo $578,456 Troublemaker Most Happy Fella

Bettor Joy $567,680 Road Machine On The Road Again

Malak Oswaad $566,058 The Big Dog Dexter Nukes

Betabcool $556,999 Sands A Flyin Beach Towel

Lover’s Delight $555,473 Butler B G Albatross

Hug The Wind $548,660 Dream Away Artsplace

Northview Punter $535,466 On The Road Again Happy Motoring

Bettor Rock On $521,856 Caprock Jate Lobell

Be Jack’s Legend $508,464 Falcon Seelster Warm Breeze

Delightful Memphis $507,811 Badlands Hanover Western Hanover

Dodolicious $501,041 Troublemaker Most Happy Fella

Kept Under Wraps $493,070 Safely Kept Jate Lobell

Devendra $483,544 Walton Hanover Big Towner

She’s Just A Delight $467,358 Holmes Hanover Albatross

Im Gorgeous - The sire of Lather Up

I'm Gorgeous taking his two-year-old record of 1:50.4

Multiple stakes-winning son of North America's leading stallion Bettors Delight.

At two, Im Gorgeous won four of eight starts, including victories in the Tompkins Geers, New York Sire Stakes, and an elimination of the Woodrow Wilson, where he established a freshman record of 1:50.4.

At three, victories included a $200,000 division of the Battle of Brandywine, as well as eliminations in two legs of Pacing's Triple Crown.

In the 2010 Jug final he was race-timed in 1:49.4 when he finished second to Rock N Roll Heaven in a World Record clocking.

All Bets Off $3,186,658 Dexter Nukes Horton Hanover

Darlins Delight $3,103,100 Big Towner Bret Hanover

Bettor Sweet $2,816,687 Falcons Future Nero

Southwind Tempo $2,445,541 Artsplace Big Towner

Betting Line $2,238,518 Western Hanover Camtastic

Bettors Edge $2,204,531 Life Sign Jate Lobell

Bettors Wish $2,095,808 Western Ideal Artiscape

Caviart Ally $1,971,238 No Nukes Nihilator

L A Delight $1,782,999 Western Hanover Camluck

Betterthancheddar $1,636,086 Camstastic Adios Vic

Kenneth J $1,592,755 Artsplace Nihilator

See You At Peelers $1,566,900 Western Ideal Dragons Lair

Forensic Z Tam $1,352,406 Falcon Seelster Governor Skipper

Dynamic Youth $1,227,793 Western Hanover Artsplace

Venus Delight $1,203,590 Run The Table On The Road Again

Vegas Vacation $1,176,368 Grinfromeartoear Jate Lobell

Domethatagain $1,167,275 Life Sign No NUkes

Hulas Z Tam $1,076,610 Artsplace Big Towner

Fashion Delight $1,074,448 Artsplace Big Towner

Symphony In Motion $1,065,949 Albert Albert Direct Scooter

Bettors Up $1,028,481 Western Hanover Abercrombie

Up Front Kellie Jo $1,016,944 Life Sign Race Time