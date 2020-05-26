Day At The Track

New Victorian sire a versatile partner

02:00 PM 26 May 2020 NZST
Lather Up, harness racing
Lather Up and Montrell Teague winning the 2018 Pepsi North America Cup.
New Image Media Photo

Lather Up, the equal fastest harness racing horse of all-time and a member of the dominant Cam Fella sire line from a maternal family bereft of the blood of Western Hanover, Abercrombie and co, provides broodmare owners with a number of options for their matrons.

The brilliant, young stallion – he was foaled in 2015 - is bred on the Bettor’s Delight over Christian Cullen / In The Pocket cross, one of the golden crosses of Australasian racing today. No fewer than five million dollar earners have emanated from this cross, as depicted in Table A.

As an extension to this theory, Lather Up, though twice removed from Bettor’s Delight, should nick particularly well with the daughters of the numerous Direct Scooter line stallions in the southern hemisphere.  They include In The Pocket, Christian Cullen, Courage Under Fire, Mach Three, Somebeachsomewhere, Extreme Three, Royal Mattjesty, Changeover, Tinted Cloud, Rob Roy Mattgregor and others.

However, as Table B shows, Bettor’s Delight is nicking even more successfully with mares from a wide variety of other sire lines. Bettor’s Delight has produced million dollar winners from daughters of Artsplace, Albatross, Cam Fella, Jate Lobell, Beach Towel and Most Happy Fella sons, grandsons and great grandsons.

As Table B exemplifies, Lather Up should prove a suitable match for all mares by Artsplace, Western Hanover, Albatross, Cam Fella sire line stallions and others. These include daughters of Art Major, Perfect Art, Albert Albert, Grinfromeartoear, Sportswriter, Artiscape, Dream Away, Modern Art, Astreos, Badlands Hanover, Western Terror, American Ideal, Ponder, Jereme’s Jet, Holmes Hanover, Torado Hanover, Tompkins Hanover, Fake Left, Armbro Operative, Presidential Ball and Pacific Fella.

Lather Up

Table C is for your interest and shows the progeny of Bettor's Delight dam sires of the million dollar plus earners in North America.

 

TABLE A

Leading Stakes winners by Bettor’s Delight from Direct Scooter line mares

Horse                                      Stakes             Damsire                      Dam Grandsire

Lazarus                                    $4,125,988      Christian Cullen          In The Pocket

Chicago Bull                            $1,776,980      Christian Cullen          In The Pocket

The Gold Ace                           $1,180,401      In The Pocket            Direct Scooter

Ohoka Punter                          $1,177,323      Christian Cullen          In The Pocket

Texican                                    $1,035,016      In The Pocket              Direct Scooter

Dream Out Loud                     $998,243         In The Pocket              Direct Scooter

Highview Tommy                    $990,015         Christian Cullen          In The Pocket

Thefixer                                   $978,500         Christian Cullen          In The Pocket

Flaming Flutter                        $815,235         In The Pocket              Direct Scooter

Bettor’s Strike                         $789,864         In The Pocket              Direct Scooter

Spanish Armada                      $787,470         Christian Cullen          In The Pocket

The More The Bettor               $745,729         In The Pocket              Direct Scooter

Mossdale Conner                    $589,134         In The Pocket              Direct Scooter

Let’s Chase The Dream           $587,701         Christian Cullen          In The Pocket

Belle Of Montana                     $574,305         Christian Cullen          In The Pocket

Galactic Star                            $529,722         Christian Cullen          In The Pocket

Katy Perry                                $517,733         In The Pocket              Direct Scooter

Maxim                                     $494,436         In The Pocket              Direct Scooter

Jesse Duke                            $451,356         In The Pocket              Direct Scooter

None Bettor                            $445,233         Christian Cullen          In The Pocket

Im Anothermasterpiece          $444,980         Christian Cullen          In The Pocket

Pa’s Ultimate Delight              $424,185         Christian Cullen          In The Pocket

Lachie Maguire                       $420,767         In The Pocket            Direct Scooter

Hurricane Harley                    $419,340         Christian Cullen          In The Pocket

Wrapper’s Delight                  $414,224         Christian Cullen          In The Pocket

Motu Premier                         $391,078         In The Pocket              Direct Scooter

Ohoka’s Bundy                      $388,148         In The Pocket              Direct Scooter

Better B Chevron                   $387,171         In The Pocket              Direct Scooter

Self Assured                          $362,241         Christian Cullen          In The Pocket

Bettorthanspecial                   $353,586         Christian Cullen          In The Pocket

My Kiwi Mate                         $349,632         In The Pocket              Direct Scooter

Dancing Diamonds                $343,276         In The Pocket              Direct Scooter

Stormont Czar                        $333,840         Christian Cullen          In The Pocket

Gina Grace                            $318,951         In The Pocket              Direct Scooter

Our Bettor Spirits                    $310,633         In The Pocket              Direct Scooter

Willow                                     $304,416         In The Pocket              Direct Scooter

Ana Malak                              $300,611         Tinted Cloud                In The Pocket

God Send                               $293,077         Christian Cullen          In The Pocket

Ashley Locaz                          $275,934         Christian Cullen          In The Pocket

Express Stride                        $273,605         Christian Cullen          In The Pocket

Zach Maguire                         $266,255         Christian Cullen          In The Pocket

Burnaholeinmypocket             $262,188         Christian Cullen          In The Pocket

Roman Stride                          $261,513         Direct Scooter           Sampson Direct

Linda Lovegrace                     $257,618         In The Pocket             Direct Scooter

Musical Delight                       $248,940         In The Pocket             Direct Scooter

Dr Susan                                 $246,883         Mach Three               Matt’s Scooter

Bettor's Delight

TABLE B

Leading Stakes winners by Bettor’s Delight from non-Direct Scooter line mares

Horse                                      Stakes             Damsire                      Dam Grandsire

Bit Of A Legend                       $2,667,957      Soky’s Atom                 Albatross

Tiger Tara                                 $2,375,065      Dream Away               Artsplace

Beautide                                  $2,183,132      Ticket To Heaven        No Nukes

Have Faith In Me                    $1,693,187      B G’s Bunny                 Albatross

Adore Me                                $1,667,029      B G’s Bunny                 Albatross

Dream About Me                    $1,375,085      Dream Away                Artsplace

Caribbean Blaster                   $1,113,677      Safely Kept                  Jate Lobell

Spankem                                 $1,077,582      Holmes Hanover         Albatross

Arden Rooney                         $1,070,230      Walton Hanover          Big Towner

Bettor’s Fire                            $1,038,177      Sands A Flyin              Beach Towel

Bettor Cover Lover                 $1,026,427      What’s Next                Most Happy Fella

Ultimate Machete                      $823,896         Armbro Operative      Cam Fella

Border Control                          $767,692         Artsplace                     Abercrombie

Piccadilly Princess                    $733,842         Holmes Hanover         Albatross

Carabella                                  $693,615         Artsplace                     Abercrombie

Alberto Contador                      $674,458         Albert Albert               Abercrombie

Five Card Draw                        $654,090         Butler B G                   Albatross

Partyon                                    $638,261         Beach Towel               French Chef

Suave Stuey Lombo               $587,032         Classic Garry               Garry Rowan

Aussie Made Lombo               $578,456         Troublemaker              Most Happy Fella

Bettor Joy                                $567,680         Road Machine            On The Road Again

Malak Oswaad                         $566,058         The Big Dog                Dexter Nukes

Betabcool                                $556,999         Sands A Flyin               Beach Towel

Lover’s Delight                        $555,473         Butler B G                   Albatross

Hug The Wind                         $548,660         Dream Away               Artsplace

Northview Punter                    $535,466         On The Road Again     Happy Motoring

Bettor Rock On                       $521,856         Caprock                       Jate Lobell

Be Jack’s Legend                   $508,464         Falcon Seelster            Warm Breeze

Delightful Memphis                $507,811         Badlands Hanover       Western Hanover

Dodolicious                             $501,041         Troublemaker             Most Happy Fella

Kept Under Wraps                  $493,070         Safely Kept                  Jate Lobell

Devendra                                $483,544         Walton Hanover          Big Towner

She’s Just A Delight               $467,358         Holmes Hanover         Albatross

Im Gorgeous - The sire of Lather Up

I'm Gorgeous taking his two-year-old record of 1:50.4

  • Multiple stakes-winning son of North America's leading stallion Bettors Delight.

  • At two, Im Gorgeous won four of eight starts, including victories in the Tompkins Geers, New York Sire Stakes, and an elimination of the Woodrow Wilson, where he established a freshman record of 1:50.4.

  • At three, victories included a $200,000 division of the Battle of Brandywine, as well as eliminations in two legs of Pacing's Triple Crown.

  • In the 2010 Jug final he was race-timed in 1:49.4 when he finished second to Rock N Roll Heaven in a World Record clocking.

Table C is for your interest and shows the progeny of Bettor's Delight dam sires of the million dollar plus earners in North America.

All Bets Off                            $3,186,658           Dexter Nukes               Horton Hanover

Darlins Delight                      $3,103,100           Big Towner                   Bret Hanover

Bettor Sweet                         $2,816,687           Falcons Future             Nero

Southwind Tempo                 $2,445,541           Artsplace                      Big Towner

Betting Line                           $2,238,518          Western Hanover         Camtastic

Bettors Edge                         $2,204,531           Life Sign                      Jate Lobell          

Bettors Wish                         $2,095,808           Western Ideal               Artiscape

Caviart Ally                           $1,971,238           No Nukes                     Nihilator

L A Delight                            $1,782,999          Western Hanover        Camluck

Betterthancheddar                 $1,636,086          Camstastic                 Adios Vic

Kenneth J                              $1,592,755           Artsplace                    Nihilator

See You At Peelers               $1,566,900           Western Ideal            Dragons Lair  

Forensic Z Tam                     $1,352,406          Falcon Seelster          Governor Skipper

Dynamic Youth                      $1,227,793         Western Hanover        Artsplace

Venus Delight                        $1,203,590         Run The Table             On The Road Again

Vegas Vacation                      $1,176,368        Grinfromeartoear         Jate Lobell

Domethatagain                      $1,167,275         Life Sign                      No NUkes     

Hulas Z Tam                          $1,076,610          Artsplace                    Big Towner

Fashion Delight                     $1,074,448          Artsplace                     Big Towner  

Symphony In Motion              $1,065,949         Albert Albert                Direct Scooter

Bettors Up                              $1,028,481        Western Hanover         Abercrombie

Up Front Kellie Jo                   $1,016,944        Life Sign                      Race Time

 

Peter Wharton

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

26-May-2020 14:05 PM NZST
