New Victorian sire a versatile partner

Lather Up, the equal fastest harness racing horse of all-time and a member of the dominant Cam Fella sire line from a maternal family bereft of the blood of Western Hanover, Abercrombie and co, provides broodmare owners with a number of options for their matrons.
The brilliant, young stallion – he was foaled in 2015 - is bred on the Bettor’s Delight over Christian Cullen / In The Pocket cross, one of the golden crosses of Australasian racing today. No fewer than five million dollar earners have emanated from this cross, as depicted in Table A.
As an extension to this theory, Lather Up, though twice removed from Bettor’s Delight, should nick particularly well with the daughters of the numerous Direct Scooter line stallions in the southern hemisphere. They include In The Pocket, Christian Cullen, Courage Under Fire, Mach Three, Somebeachsomewhere, Extreme Three, Royal Mattjesty, Changeover, Tinted Cloud, Rob Roy Mattgregor and others.
However, as Table B shows, Bettor’s Delight is nicking even more successfully with mares from a wide variety of other sire lines. Bettor’s Delight has produced million dollar winners from daughters of Artsplace, Albatross, Cam Fella, Jate Lobell, Beach Towel and Most Happy Fella sons, grandsons and great grandsons.
As Table B exemplifies, Lather Up should prove a suitable match for all mares by Artsplace, Western Hanover, Albatross, Cam Fella sire line stallions and others. These include daughters of Art Major, Perfect Art, Albert Albert, Grinfromeartoear, Sportswriter, Artiscape, Dream Away, Modern Art, Astreos, Badlands Hanover, Western Terror, American Ideal, Ponder, Jereme’s Jet, Holmes Hanover, Torado Hanover, Tompkins Hanover, Fake Left, Armbro Operative, Presidential Ball and Pacific Fella.
Table C is for your interest and shows the progeny of Bettor's Delight dam sires of the million dollar plus earners in North America.
TABLE A
Leading Stakes winners by Bettor’s Delight from Direct Scooter line mares
Horse Stakes Damsire Dam Grandsire
Lazarus $4,125,988 Christian Cullen In The Pocket
Chicago Bull $1,776,980 Christian Cullen In The Pocket
The Gold Ace $1,180,401 In The Pocket Direct Scooter
Ohoka Punter $1,177,323 Christian Cullen In The Pocket
Texican $1,035,016 In The Pocket Direct Scooter
Dream Out Loud $998,243 In The Pocket Direct Scooter
Highview Tommy $990,015 Christian Cullen In The Pocket
Thefixer $978,500 Christian Cullen In The Pocket
Flaming Flutter $815,235 In The Pocket Direct Scooter
Bettor’s Strike $789,864 In The Pocket Direct Scooter
Spanish Armada $787,470 Christian Cullen In The Pocket
The More The Bettor $745,729 In The Pocket Direct Scooter
Mossdale Conner $589,134 In The Pocket Direct Scooter
Let’s Chase The Dream $587,701 Christian Cullen In The Pocket
Belle Of Montana $574,305 Christian Cullen In The Pocket
Galactic Star $529,722 Christian Cullen In The Pocket
Katy Perry $517,733 In The Pocket Direct Scooter
Maxim $494,436 In The Pocket Direct Scooter
Jesse Duke $451,356 In The Pocket Direct Scooter
None Bettor $445,233 Christian Cullen In The Pocket
Im Anothermasterpiece $444,980 Christian Cullen In The Pocket
Pa’s Ultimate Delight $424,185 Christian Cullen In The Pocket
Lachie Maguire $420,767 In The Pocket Direct Scooter
Hurricane Harley $419,340 Christian Cullen In The Pocket
Wrapper’s Delight $414,224 Christian Cullen In The Pocket
Motu Premier $391,078 In The Pocket Direct Scooter
Ohoka’s Bundy $388,148 In The Pocket Direct Scooter
Better B Chevron $387,171 In The Pocket Direct Scooter
Self Assured $362,241 Christian Cullen In The Pocket
Bettorthanspecial $353,586 Christian Cullen In The Pocket
My Kiwi Mate $349,632 In The Pocket Direct Scooter
Dancing Diamonds $343,276 In The Pocket Direct Scooter
Stormont Czar $333,840 Christian Cullen In The Pocket
Gina Grace $318,951 In The Pocket Direct Scooter
Our Bettor Spirits $310,633 In The Pocket Direct Scooter
Willow $304,416 In The Pocket Direct Scooter
Ana Malak $300,611 Tinted Cloud In The Pocket
God Send $293,077 Christian Cullen In The Pocket
Ashley Locaz $275,934 Christian Cullen In The Pocket
Express Stride $273,605 Christian Cullen In The Pocket
Zach Maguire $266,255 Christian Cullen In The Pocket
Burnaholeinmypocket $262,188 Christian Cullen In The Pocket
Roman Stride $261,513 Direct Scooter Sampson Direct
Linda Lovegrace $257,618 In The Pocket Direct Scooter
Musical Delight $248,940 In The Pocket Direct Scooter
Dr Susan $246,883 Mach Three Matt’s Scooter
TABLE B
Leading Stakes winners by Bettor’s Delight from non-Direct Scooter line mares
Horse Stakes Damsire Dam Grandsire
Bit Of A Legend $2,667,957 Soky’s Atom Albatross
Tiger Tara $2,375,065 Dream Away Artsplace
Beautide $2,183,132 Ticket To Heaven No Nukes
Have Faith In Me $1,693,187 B G’s Bunny Albatross
Adore Me $1,667,029 B G’s Bunny Albatross
Dream About Me $1,375,085 Dream Away Artsplace
Caribbean Blaster $1,113,677 Safely Kept Jate Lobell
Spankem $1,077,582 Holmes Hanover Albatross
Arden Rooney $1,070,230 Walton Hanover Big Towner
Bettor’s Fire $1,038,177 Sands A Flyin Beach Towel
Bettor Cover Lover $1,026,427 What’s Next Most Happy Fella
Ultimate Machete $823,896 Armbro Operative Cam Fella
Border Control $767,692 Artsplace Abercrombie
Piccadilly Princess $733,842 Holmes Hanover Albatross
Carabella $693,615 Artsplace Abercrombie
Alberto Contador $674,458 Albert Albert Abercrombie
Five Card Draw $654,090 Butler B G Albatross
Partyon $638,261 Beach Towel French Chef
Suave Stuey Lombo $587,032 Classic Garry Garry Rowan
Aussie Made Lombo $578,456 Troublemaker Most Happy Fella
Bettor Joy $567,680 Road Machine On The Road Again
Malak Oswaad $566,058 The Big Dog Dexter Nukes
Betabcool $556,999 Sands A Flyin Beach Towel
Lover’s Delight $555,473 Butler B G Albatross
Hug The Wind $548,660 Dream Away Artsplace
Northview Punter $535,466 On The Road Again Happy Motoring
Bettor Rock On $521,856 Caprock Jate Lobell
Be Jack’s Legend $508,464 Falcon Seelster Warm Breeze
Delightful Memphis $507,811 Badlands Hanover Western Hanover
Dodolicious $501,041 Troublemaker Most Happy Fella
Kept Under Wraps $493,070 Safely Kept Jate Lobell
Devendra $483,544 Walton Hanover Big Towner
She’s Just A Delight $467,358 Holmes Hanover Albatross
Im Gorgeous - The sire of Lather Up
I'm Gorgeous taking his two-year-old record of 1:50.4
Multiple stakes-winning son of North America's leading stallion Bettors Delight.
At two, Im Gorgeous won four of eight starts, including victories in the Tompkins Geers, New York Sire Stakes, and an elimination of the Woodrow Wilson, where he established a freshman record of 1:50.4.
-
At three, victories included a $200,000 division of the Battle of Brandywine, as well as eliminations in two legs of Pacing's Triple Crown.
In the 2010 Jug final he was race-timed in 1:49.4 when he finished second to Rock N Roll Heaven in a World Record clocking.
All Bets Off $3,186,658 Dexter Nukes Horton Hanover
Darlins Delight $3,103,100 Big Towner Bret Hanover
Bettor Sweet $2,816,687 Falcons Future Nero
Southwind Tempo $2,445,541 Artsplace Big Towner
Betting Line $2,238,518 Western Hanover Camtastic
Bettors Edge $2,204,531 Life Sign Jate Lobell
Bettors Wish $2,095,808 Western Ideal Artiscape
Caviart Ally $1,971,238 No Nukes Nihilator
L A Delight $1,782,999 Western Hanover Camluck
Betterthancheddar $1,636,086 Camstastic Adios Vic
Kenneth J $1,592,755 Artsplace Nihilator
See You At Peelers $1,566,900 Western Ideal Dragons Lair
Forensic Z Tam $1,352,406 Falcon Seelster Governor Skipper
Dynamic Youth $1,227,793 Western Hanover Artsplace
Venus Delight $1,203,590 Run The Table On The Road Again
Vegas Vacation $1,176,368 Grinfromeartoear Jate Lobell
Domethatagain $1,167,275 Life Sign No NUkes
Hulas Z Tam $1,076,610 Artsplace Big Towner
Fashion Delight $1,074,448 Artsplace Big Towner
Symphony In Motion $1,065,949 Albert Albert Direct Scooter
Bettors Up $1,028,481 Western Hanover Abercrombie
Up Front Kellie Jo $1,016,944 Life Sign Race Time
