Day At The Track

Lather Up book full and closed

11:36 AM 16 Jun 2020 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Lather Up, harness racing
Lather Up
Hoosier Park Photo

It has been announced that world champion Lather Up (p,4,1:46 [$1,917,935]) has completed his rookie breeding season and has bred a full book of 140 harness racing mares.

Lather Up is a son of Im Gorgeous (Bettors Delight) and stands at stud at Sugar Valley Farm in Ohio for owners Gary and Barbara Iles, George Teague Jr. and Taylor Made Stallions.

“Being the co-fastest harness racing horse of all time and the fastest four-year-old in history, we had high hopes for Lather Up, and we’re thrilled with his full book, and especially the quality of the mares,” said Sugar Valley’s Joe McLead.

McLead said Lather Up’s book included Mozzi Hanover, the dam of Wiggle It Jiggleit. Mozzi Hanover is owned by George Teague Jr. Inc.

“All of the owners supported Lather Up, which is always of importance when you’re standing a stallion,” said McLead. “All of the pieces are in place for Lather Up and his foals to make a big impact on the sport.”

Sugar Valley Farm

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Final breath springs upset in feature
16-Jun-2020 13:06 PM NZST
Compelling charges late to win feature
16-Jun-2020 13:06 PM NZST
Lather Up book full and closed
16-Jun-2020 11:06 AM NZST
Wichita Lineman wins opening night feature
16-Jun-2020 11:06 AM NZST
Harness racing action restarts at Pocono
16-Jun-2020 10:06 AM NZST
Rhoades helping injured drivers
16-Jun-2020 06:06 AM NZST
Live streaming of races from Paulding Fairgrounds
16-Jun-2020 04:06 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News