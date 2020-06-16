Lather Up book full and closed

It has been announced that world champion Lather Up (p,4,1:46 [$1,917,935]) has completed his rookie breeding season and has bred a full book of 140 harness racing mares.

Lather Up is a son of Im Gorgeous ( Bettors Delight ) and stands at stud at Sugar Valley Farm in Ohio for owners Gary and Barbara Iles, George Teague Jr. and Taylor Made Stallions.

“Being the co-fastest harness racing horse of all time and the fastest four-year-old in history, we had high hopes for Lather Up, and we’re thrilled with his full book, and especially the quality of the mares,” said Sugar Valley’s Joe McLead.

McLead said Lather Up’s book included Mozzi Hanover, the dam of Wiggle It Jiggleit. Mozzi Hanover is owned by George Teague Jr. Inc.

“All of the owners supported Lather Up, which is always of importance when you’re standing a stallion,” said McLead. “All of the pieces are in place for Lather Up and his foals to make a big impact on the sport.”