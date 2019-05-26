Lather Up cruises to 1:49 victory

MILTON, May 25, 2019 - Lather Up returned to the scene of his biggest harness racing victory to win Saturday's $34,000 Preferred in 1:49 at Woodbine Mohawk Park.

The 2018 Pepsi North America Cup champion headlined a field of seven for the top-class event and was sent off as the 2/5 favourite with Jody Jamieson steering for the first-time.

Physicallyinclined took the early-battle to seize the lead and post solid opening fractions of :26 and :53.4. Lather Up and Jamieson angled out from fourth at the half and came first-up on the far turn to lead by a neck at three-quarters in 1:21.4.

Lather Up stormed home effortlessly in :27.1 to win by just under five-lengths in 1:49 with the ear plugs still in. Go West Go Fast finished second, while Traceur Hanover was third and Physicallyinclined fourth.

A four-year-old son of Im Gorgeous , Lather Up provided his connections with a strong bounce-back performance after failing to make the final of the Confederation Cup in his most recent start. The Clyde Francis trainee now has two victories and $40,250 earned in three starts this season.

Lather Up is a homebred for Gary and Barbara Iles and now sports career numbers of 17 wins and $1.1 million earned. The Francis trainee is now expected to compete in next Saturday's Graduate Series leg at Woodbine Mohawk Park.

Live racing resumes Monday evening at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Post time is 7:10 p.m.