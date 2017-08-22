Fastest two-year-old ever at Scioto 1:51.1

Lather Up establishes a new track record of 1:51.1 at Scioto Downs on Monday afternoon, Aug. 21 in the first of four $40,000 Ohio Sires Stakes divisions for freshmen pacing colts.

Lather Up eclipsed his own record to establish a new Scioto Downs standard of 1:51.1 for harness racing 2-year-old pacing colts as he swept to victory in the first of four $40,000 Ohio Sires Stakes divisions on Monday afternoon, August 21. The speedy youngster had previously set the track record of 1:52.2 in OSS action on July 4.

Randy Tharps piloted the son of I'm Gorgeous ( Bettor's Delight ) in a wire-to-wire effort for trainer Brenda Teague and owners Gary & Barbara Iles of Harrington, DE.

Lather Up had captured legs one and two of the four-leg series and was third in third-round action. The homebred bay colt used a :27.3 final brush to secure his third career victory after snapping off fractions of :27.1, :55.3 and 1:23.3.

Dan Noble steered 1-1 Rockathon to a second-place finish, two lengths behind the winner, while Ronnie Wrenn, Jr., brought 11-1 JoJo's Pet Rock up for show money. The victory pushed Lather Up's career bankroll to $66,300.

Lather Up is the tenth foal out of the In The Pocket mare Pocket Comb p, 3, 1:56.2f ($30,977) and has half-siblings in: Lockes Of Love (by Blissful Hall ) p, 4, 1:52.2f ($340,012); Love That Cut (by Presidential Ball ) p, 4, 1:53.3f ($301,062); Barber Pole (by Badlands Hanover ) p, 3, 1:49 ($282,525); Lather Machine (by Badlands Hanover ) p, 3, 1:50.1f ($267,843); Hot Lather (by Badlands Hanover ) p, 6, 1:50.4f ($266,903); Shaving Mug (by Badlands Hanover ) p, 6, 1:51.4 ($250,649); Scissor magic (by Presidential Ball ) p, 4, 1:53.3f ($120,258) and Littleoffthetop (by Delmarvalous ) p, 3,1:53f ($41,672).

Letsallrock and driver Tyler Smith won the second OSS division by a head over 3-2 Rock On Creek (Chris Page) in a dramatic 1:52.3 finish. Slick Mick, a 34-1 longshot was third with Ronnie Wrenn, Jr., at the lines.

Rock On Creek had led throughout most of the mile before being overtaken in the late going by his 3-5 rival. Letsallrock unleashed a :28.2 final panel to just nip his rival in a blanket finish.

Trained and co-owned by Jeff Smith for owners James Everhart and Charles Young and breeder Kathy Smith, the son of Pet Rock had previously won legs one and three, and finished out of the money in the second leg due to broken equipment. Letsallrock has $69,512 in his bank account from three wins and a second in five starts. He is the first foal out of the Jenna's Beach Boy mare Noseitall p, 2, 1:57.1M ($7,605).

Seeing Eye Single got a perfect trip with driver Chris Page in the sulky to notch his fourth win in as many lifetime starts--all coming in OSS action. The 3-5 son of Dragon Again posted a gate-to-wire 1:53.4 clocking after sweeping the three previous legs of this series.

Trained by Ronnie Burke for Burke Racing, Silva, Purnel & Libby, Lawrence Karr and Weaver Bruscemi, the speedy bay gelding upped his career earnings to $80,000.

"I got pretty good fractions (:27.4, :57.1 and 1:25.1) and the horse just did what he had to do," Page offered in the Scioto winner's circle.

Seeing Eye Single bested 12-1 Bounding Dragon (Josh Sutton) and 70-1 Hora Star (Ronnie Wrenn, Jr.) who finished in a dead heat for second by a comfortable half-length. He is the first foal out of the Western Ideal mare Shabalabadingdong p, 3, 1:52.2s ($181,197).

Rockin Away came from nearly dead last to grab his first OSS victory with Greg Grismore at the lines in 1:54.3. The Brian Brown-trainee picked up career victory number three from four lifetime starts for Ohio owners Country Club Acres, Joe Sbrocco and Aws Stables and Richard Lombardo.

The 6-1 son of Pet Rock came the fastest final panel (:28.2) in the nine-horse field to best 14-1 rival Saint Peter (Luke Ebersole) by nearly two lengths. Randy Tharps guided 9-1 Sip And A Bite to third-place honors.

Rockin Away now has $34,675 in career earnings for his connections. He is the third and most prolific foal out of the Camluck mare Higher Standards p,4, 1:56.3h ($50,410).

Ohio Sires Stakes action continues at Northfield Park on Tuesday night with 2-year-old pacing fillies and on Wednesday night with 2-year-old trotting fillies in leg four action.